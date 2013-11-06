Nov 06Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. OCEAN LMH I Ore 03/11 04/11 08/11 17,000 nil nil 17,920 2) MV. OCEAN LMH I Ore 03/11 04/11 08/11 TOCOME nil nil 16,000 3) MV. AEGIS FORTUNE PPT TH.COAL 01/11 04/11 06/11 nil 43,300 nil 8,100 4) MV. GRIZZLY PPT TH.COAL 04/11 06/11 08/11 nil TOCOME nil 75,600 5) MV. EGRET BULKER OSL A Coal 01/11 02/11 06/11 51,000 nil nil 51,000 6) MV. PADMINI OSL C Coal 04/11 05/11 09/11 21,500 nil nil 38,880 7) MV. GLYFADA I Mahima C Coal 04/11 04/11 08/11 18,000 nil nil 29,000 8) MV. BAOJI LIBERTY I Ore 03/11 04/11 09/11 18,000 nil nil 41,000 9) MT. ARGENT PPT P. ACID 31/10 02/11 05/11 3,200 nil nil 3,200 10) MV. CHRISTINA IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 05/11 05/11 06/11 32,100 nil nil 32,150 11) MV. AGHIA REPLY C Coal 25/10 05/11 07/11 6,000 nil nil 22,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. ABDULLAH NK I. ORE(MAN) nil 44,100 nil 27/09 --- 2) MV. SENORITA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 52,022 nil 10/10 --- 3) MV. SANKO SSS SULPHUR 28,335 nil nil 26/10 --- 4) MV. TUHINA ADM A. COAL nil 8,000 nil 30/10 --- 5) MV. GENMAR CHOW PIG IRON nil 33,000 nil 01/11 --- 6) MV. MP PAN TMILL LM. ST. 45,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 7) MV. SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. BALTIC MSSL I. ORE(MAN) nil 35,000 nil 09/11 1) MV. AVENTICUM ISIPL ROCK PHOS. 55,281 nil nil 06/11 2) MV. SHANDO NK TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/11 3) MV. SFL KATE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 52,450 nil nil 07/11 4) MT. DHT TARGET GAC CRUDE OIL 124,086 nil nil 07/11 5) MV. VSG GLORY SSPL PIG IRON nil 5,500 nil 07/11 6) MV. MARINE ST CHOW I.ORE PELLET nil 50,000 nil 07/11 7) MV. KIRAN AFRICA ADM C.COAL 40,000 nil nil 07/11 8) MV. JEWEL OF KURE SSS C.COAL 51,201 nil nil 08/11 9) MT. GOLDEN UNITY NK SUL ACID 11,999 nil nil 08/11 10) MV. ASIA EMIRATES LM. ST. 50,562 nil nil 08/11 11) MV. MH ADVE MSSL CR.CON nil 5,500 nil 09/11 12) MT. LADY FELL HELMS P. ACID 11,545 nil nil 10/11 13) MV. CEDAR 6 NK LM. ST. 48,000 nil nil 10/11 14) MV. GRM PR BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 10/11 15) MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA 9,500 nil nil 12/11 16) MV. APJ KAIS NK S.COAL 55,000 nil nil 12/11 17) MT. BATTERSE JMB P. ACID 10,190 nil nil 17/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL