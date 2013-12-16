Dec 16Dec 16Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. AP DRZIC SM NIRYT I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 7,000 7,000 nil COMP .) nil LIBERTY I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 41,500 45,200 nil 3,700 2) MV. DUBAI CROWN JAGWANI I.ORE 09/12 13/12 15/12 15,000 15,000 nil COMP .) nil BAGA I.ORE 09/12 13/12 15/12 17,200 17,200 nil COMP 3) MV. SPRING GLORY AP TH.COAL 13/12 14/12 16/12 80,000 82,090 nil 2,090 4) MV. GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/12 15/12 17/12 25,500 70,200 nil 44,700 5) MV. SRI PREM VIDYAESL C.COAL 04/12 13/12 17/12 40,000 50,000 nil 10,000 6) MV. ETERNITY GCL R.P.COKE 14/12 14/12 17/12 4,300 10,500 nil 6,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. MTM PRINCESS SSS SUL ACID nil 19,850 nil 14/12 --- 2) MV. VISHVA EKTA nil ROCK PHOS nil 51,952 nil 14/12 --- 3) MV. HARRIER SLL C.COAL nil 20,000 nil 15/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. TANAGER BULKERnil I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 18/12 2) MV. LOCH CRINAN ADM I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 20/12 3) MV. ALPHA MELODY JYOTHI C.COAL nil 65,999 nil 16/12 4) MV. SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 16/12 5) MT. GRAND LADY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 268,816 nil 17/12 6) MV. KAITY L SSS ROCK PHOS nil 48,721 nil 18/12 7) MV. MILETUS ESSKAY S.COAL nil 56,350 nil 18/12 8) MT. MID FIGHTER ASL SUL ACID nil 16,500 nil 18/12 9) MV. BEAUTIFUL RENAINFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,600 nil 23/12 10) MV. FALCON OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 52,450 nil 26/12 11) MV. TIGER DI WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,354 nil 26/12 12) MV. CROWN VOYAGER INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 45,600 nil 27/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL