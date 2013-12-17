Dec 17- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. AP DRZIC SM NIRYT I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 7,000 7,000 nil COMP LIBERTY I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 41,500 45,200 nil 3,700 2) MV. SPRING GLORY AP TH.COAL 13/12 14/12 16/12 82,727 82,727 nil COMP 3) MV. GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/12 15/12 17/12 62,500 70,200 nil 7,700 4) MV. SRI PREM VIDYAESL C.COAL 04/12 13/12 17/12 50,000 50,000 nil COMP 5) MV. ETERNITY GCL R.P.COKE 14/12 14/12 17/12 7,500 10,500 nil 3,000 6) MV. APJ KAIS NTECL TH.COAL 12/12 16/12 18/12 11,700 57,500 nil 45,800 7) MV. TRADE WILL CEPL S.COAL 07/12 14/12 18/12 39,000 54,399 nil 15,399 8) MV. CANON T CEPL S.COAL 09/12 15/12 18/12 29,000 45,000 nil 16,000 9) MV. MANDARIN ADANI S.COAL 09/12 13/12 19/12 35,600 55,730 nil 20,130 10) MT. BATTERSEA PARKPPL SUL ACID 12/12 12/12 17/12 18,581 18,581 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. MTM PRINCESS SSS SUL ACID nil 19,850 nil 14/12 --- 2) MV. VISHVA EKTA nil ROCK PHOS nil 51,952 nil 14/12 --- 3) MV. ALPHA MELODY JYOTHI C.COAL nil 65,999 nil 16/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. TANAGER BULKERnil I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 18/12 2) MV. LOCH CRINAN ADM I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 20/12 3) MT. GRAND LADY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 268,816 nil 17/12 4) MV. KAITY L SSS ROCK PHOS nil 48,721 nil 18/12 5) MV. MILETUS ESSKAY S.COAL nil 56,350 nil 18/12 6) MT. MID FIGHTER ASL SUL ACID nil 16,500 nil 18/12 7) MV. BEAUTIFUL RENAINFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,600 nil 23/12 8) MV. FALCON OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 52,450 nil 26/12 9) MV. TIGER DI WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,354 nil 26/12 10) MV. CROWN VOYAGER INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 45,600 nil 27/12 11) MV. CRIMSON KNIGHTTMILL C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 18/12 12) MT. JAG PUSHPA ASL HSD/IMP-M nil 10,000 nil 19/12 13) MV. KING FREIGHT JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 54,793 nil 19/12 14) MV. VISHVA EKTA SSS TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 19/12 15) MV. TOP WING INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 46,355 nil 19/12 16) MV. MANDARIN SG SSS I.ORE PELLET nil 50,000 nil 19/12 17) MV. DAI DUONG ACEC CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 20/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL