Dec 17- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV. AP DRZIC SM NIRYT I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 7,000 7,000 nil COMP
LIBERTY I.ORE 11/12 12/12 16/12 41,500 45,200 nil 3,700
2) MV. SPRING GLORY AP TH.COAL 13/12 14/12 16/12 82,727 82,727 nil COMP
3) MV. GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/12 15/12 17/12 62,500 70,200 nil 7,700
4) MV. SRI PREM VIDYAESL C.COAL 04/12 13/12 17/12 50,000 50,000 nil COMP
5) MV. ETERNITY GCL R.P.COKE 14/12 14/12 17/12 7,500 10,500 nil 3,000
6) MV. APJ KAIS NTECL TH.COAL 12/12 16/12 18/12 11,700 57,500 nil 45,800
7) MV. TRADE WILL CEPL S.COAL 07/12 14/12 18/12 39,000 54,399 nil 15,399
8) MV. CANON T CEPL S.COAL 09/12 15/12 18/12 29,000 45,000 nil 16,000
9) MV. MANDARIN ADANI S.COAL 09/12 13/12 19/12 35,600 55,730 nil 20,130
10) MT. BATTERSEA PARKPPL SUL ACID 12/12 12/12 17/12 18,581 18,581 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MT. MTM PRINCESS SSS SUL ACID nil 19,850 nil 14/12 ---
2) MV. VISHVA EKTA nil ROCK PHOS nil 51,952 nil 14/12 ---
3) MV. ALPHA MELODY JYOTHI C.COAL nil 65,999 nil 16/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV. TANAGER BULKERnil I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 18/12
2) MV. LOCH CRINAN ADM I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 20/12
3) MT. GRAND LADY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 268,816 nil 17/12
4) MV. KAITY L SSS ROCK PHOS nil 48,721 nil 18/12
5) MV. MILETUS ESSKAY S.COAL nil 56,350 nil 18/12
6) MT. MID FIGHTER ASL SUL ACID nil 16,500 nil 18/12
7) MV. BEAUTIFUL RENAINFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,600 nil 23/12
8) MV. FALCON OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 52,450 nil 26/12
9) MV. TIGER DI WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,354 nil 26/12
10) MV. CROWN VOYAGER INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 45,600 nil 27/12
11) MV. CRIMSON KNIGHTTMILL C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 18/12
12) MT. JAG PUSHPA ASL HSD/IMP-M nil 10,000 nil 19/12
13) MV. KING FREIGHT JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 54,793 nil 19/12
14) MV. VISHVA EKTA SSS TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 19/12
15) MV. TOP WING INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 46,355 nil 19/12
16) MV. MANDARIN SG SSS I.ORE PELLET nil 50,000 nil 19/12
17) MV. DAI DUONG ACEC CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 20/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL