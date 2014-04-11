Apr 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV LUMINOUS LMH I.ORE 07/04 11/04 13/04 1,200 nil nil 19,800 2) MV MARITIME PPT TH.COAL 09/04 10/04 12/04 10,600 nil nil 60,342 3) MV YUAN PPT TH.COAL 09/04 10/04 12/04 29,300 nil nil 15,000 4) MV MAORI OSL C.COAL 08/04 10/04 11/04 nil 18,000 nil 12,572 5) MV MEDI REPLY LM. ST. 07/04 07/04 12/04 nil 36,000 nil 16,225 6) MV SPAR IFFCO SULPHUR 06/04 06/04 11/04 nil 23,000 nil 13,197 7) MV CORAL OSL LM. ST. 07/04 09/04 13/04 nil 22,000 nil 24,795 8) MT YAMUNA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 31/03 10/04 11/04 nil120,000 nil 18,092 9) MV. FU MAY OSL S.COAL 07/04 09/04 15/04 nil 25,000 nil 47,999 10) MV. RHODOS OSL S.COAL 09/04 09/04 14/04 nil 16,000 nil 36,250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT NEW VIS ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 135,400 nil 05/04 --- 2) MV NBA MAG INFINITY C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 07/04 --- 3) MV DURBAN BU GPR SULPHUR nil 10,115 nil 07/04 --- 4) MV WEN ZHU ISIPL S.COAL nil 49,125 nil 09/04 --- 5) MT HOUSTON ASL CRUDE OIL nil 264,087 nil 09/04 --- 6) MV AP SLANO NK I.ORE(MAN) 29,000 nil nil 10/04 --- 7) MV PACIFIC BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 10/04 --- 8) MV VISHVA JMB C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. ATLANTIC EMINENCE I. ORE(MAN) 15,000 nil nil 12/04 2) MV. ANNI SELME BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN 35,000 nil nil 12/04 3) MV. SPAR RIGEL BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 12/04 4) MV. MED BENLINE I. ORE(MAN 56,770 nil nil 13/04 5) MT LIQUID SPSPL CRD PALMOIL nil 8,000 nil 11/04 6) MT BOLD WORLD ASL P.ACID/SUL nil 11,000 nil 11/04 7) MV APJ JAD GPR TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 11/04 8) MV APJ SURYR GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 11/04 9) MV SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 12/04 10) MV PORT SSS C.COAL nil 33,312 nil 12/04 11) MV VISHVA JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 13/04 12) MT SWARNA JMB HSD nil 15,000 nil 13/04 13) MV JAG RAHUL OSL GYPSUM nil 52,200 nil 13/04 14) MV PANAMAX ESSKAY S.COAL nil 68,200 nil 13/04 15) MV MARIA INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 54,350 nil 13/04 16) MV MARATHA GAC C.COAL nil 10,000 nil 14/04 17) MV JAG RAHUL OSL GYPSUM nil 52,200 nil 14/04 18) MT CHEM NK SUL ACID nil 18,826 nil 15/04 19) MV NEW ASPIRA BOTHRA C.COAL nil 60,302 nil 15/04 20) MT DESH BH JMB CRUDE OIL nil 87,062 nil 15/04 21) MV IOLCOS ADM C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 17/04 22) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 10,000 nil 17/04 23) MT SWARNA ASL HSD nil 26,000 nil 18/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL