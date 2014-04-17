Apr 17Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. DAWN MEERUT IOCL M.SPIRIT 16/04 16/04 17/04 nil 2,295 nil 205 .) nil IOCL H.S.D 16/04 16/04 17/04 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 2) MV. VISHVA DIKSHA PPT TH.COAL 13/04 16/04 18/04 45,600 nil nil 11,700 3) MV. VISHVA CHETNA MAHIMA C.COAL 10/04 15/04 18/04 nil 30,000 nil 19,500 4) MV. JAG RANI REPLY LM. ST. 13/04 15/04 18/04 nil 12,000 nil 24,500 5) MV. PORT MELBOURNEACEC N C.COAL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil 19,000 nil 3,312 ACEC N C.COAL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOM nil 11,000 7) MT. CHEM ROTTERDAMIFFCO SUL ACID 15/04 17/04 18/04 100 nil nil 18,726 8) MV. JAG RAHUL ACEC GYPSUM 14/04 15/04 19/04 nil 22,800 nil 29,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. HOUSTON ASL CRUDE OIL nil 264,087 nil 09/04 --- 2) MV. ANNI SELMER BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 33,980 nil nil 12/04 --- 3) MV. NEW ASPIRATIONBOTHRA C.COAL nil 60,302 nil 14/04 --- 4) MV. SPAR RIGEL BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. SEA ATHENA BOTHRA I.ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 18/04 2) MV. YVONNE WILHELMS I.ORE(MAN) nil 16,000 nil 18/04 3) MV. CORAL GEM ADM UREA nil 50,756 nil 17/04 4) MV. GOOD TRADE JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 17/04 5) MV. IOLCOS VISION ADM C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 17/04 6) MV. VIRGINIA INFINITY I.ORE PELLET 50,000 nil nil 17/04 7) MT. SAMPURNA SWA JMB HSD nil 3,200 nil 17/04 8) MT. SWARNA PUSHP JMB HSD/SKO nil 26,000 nil 18/04 9) MT. PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 10,000 nil 18/04 10) MV. PHUONG NAM 1 SSPL PIG IRON 5,500 nil nil 18/04 11) MV. WEN DE ESSKAY S.COAL nil 40,000 nil 19/04 12) MV. JAG RAHUL NK TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 19/04 13) MT. SWARNA MALA JMB HSD nil 25,000 nil 19/04 14) MV. HTC CHARLIE NAVSHIP GYPSUM nil 47,500 nil 19/04 15) MV. MIN SHENG 1 ISIPL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 20/04 16) MV. ATLANTIC ADVE ISIPL PCI COAL nil 20,000 nil 20/04 17) MV. TEN YOSHI MARUCHOW PCI COAL nil 25,000 nil 20/04 18) MT. SC SHENZHEN ASL P. ACID/SUL nil 17,789 nil 20/04 19) MV. NEW ASPIRATIONBOTHRA TH.COAL 60,000 nil nil 20/04 20) MT. DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 77,986 nil 21/04 21) MV. KIRAN ISTANBULMSSL LM. ST. nil 24,000 nil 21/04 22) MV. SHER-E PUNJAB ESSKAY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 21/04 23) MV. OCEANBEAUTY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 53,375 nil 21/04 24) MT. GAS COLUMBIA GAC AMMONIA nil 18,000 nil 22/04 25) MV. TAN BINH 28 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 23/04 26) MT. CHARLES EDDIE GAC CRUDE OIL nil 253,893 nil 29/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL