Apr 24Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SWARNA IOCL H.S.D 18/04 21/04 23/04 nil 26,428 nil COMP 2) MV SEA LIBERTY I.ORE 22/04 22/04 24/04 23,500 nil nil 10,200 3) MV AEGIS PPT TH.COAL 23/04 23/04 25/04 12,500 nil nil 40,300 4) MV NEW PPT C.COAL 22/04 22/04 24/04 54,000 nil nil 7,425 5) MV. KIRAN REPLY LM.ST. 21/04 22/04 25/04 nil 20,000 nil 10,000 6) MV. TAN OSL A. COAL 23/04 24/04 25/04 nil 800 nil 5,800 7) MV CORAL MAHIMA UREA 17/04 18/04 24/04 nil 43,000 nil 7,756 8) MV WEN DE OSL S.COAL 19/04 23/04 27/04 nil 8,000 nil 46,802 9) MV IOLCOS OSL C.COAL 18/04 20/04 25/04 nil 44,000 nil 22,000 10) MT GAS PPL AMMONIA 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 17,000 nil 1,000 11) MV OCEANBE IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 22/04 22/04 25/04 nil 38,662 nil 14,713 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MIN SHENG 1 ISIPL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 20/04 --- 2) MV. MELOS ISIPL COKE BREEZE nil 41,563 nil 20/04 --- 3) MT DESH SURA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 77,986 nil 21/04 --- 4) MV. MARIA TH NK C.COAL nil 62,099 nil 23/04 --- 5) MV. SHER-E PUNJAB ESSKAY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 24/04 --- 6) MT. RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE OIL nil 87,067 nil 24/04 --- 7) MV. SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 24/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. OCEAN EMINENCE I. ORE(MAN) 10,000 nil nil 28/04 2) MV. APJ SURY GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 24/04 3) MV. SAMJOHN NAVSHIP LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 25/04 4) MV. YUAN HAI NK SULPHUR nil 31,500 nil 25/04 5) MV CORAL GEM BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 25/04 6) MV SEA CORAL GPR FE.CR 6,000 nil nil 25/04 7) MV. VENUZS ADM R.P.COKE nil 20,900 nil 25/04 8) MT. SPARTAN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 253,181 nil 26/04 9) MV. MARATHA PMA SULPHUR nil 31,550 nil 27/04 10) MV. KOTA SWS CNTR nil nil 3,700 27/04 11) MV. ARIETTA ESSKAY S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/04 12) MV. CONTI PERIDOT DEB C.COAL nil 30,000 nil 28/04 13) MV. PAC SWS CNTR nil nil 4,500 28/04 14) MV. YUN TONG ESPL C.COAL nil 61,701 nil 29/04 15) MT. CHARLES EDDIE GAC CRUDE OIL nil 253,893 nil 29/04 16) MT. CLIPPER GAC AMMONIA nil 39,786 nil 30/04 17) MV. NUEVA SSS S.COAL nil 30,000 nil 30/04 18) MV. STELIOS B INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 54,700 nil 30/04 19) MT. AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 03/05 20) MT. BUNGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 269,139 nil 03/05 21) MT. MTM NK P.ACID nil 9,757 nil 08/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL