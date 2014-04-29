Apr 29Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ATLANTIC LMH I.ORE 28/04 28/04 01/05 14,000 nil nil 40,140 2) MV. CHENNAI PPT TH.COAL 28/04 29/04 30/04 10,500 nil nil 38,700 3) MV. JAG RAHUL PPT TH.COAL 28/04 28/04 30/04 27,000 nil nil 24,070 4) MV. VENUZS ACEC R.P.COKE 25/04 28/04 30/04 nil 8,000 nil 12,900 5) MV SAMJOHN LIGHT OSL LM.ST. 25/04 27/04 02/05 nil 15,000 nil 40,000 6) MV. CONTI REPLY PCICOAL 28/04 28/04 01/05 nil 4,000 nil 32,000 7) MV. MARIA OSL C.COAL 23/04 26/04 01/05 nil 34,000 nil 28,099 8) MV. MARATHA PPL SULPHUR 27/04 27/04 29/04 nil 30,000 nil 1,550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. PAC AQUARIUS SWS CNTR 4,500 nil nil 28/04 --- 2) MV. APJ JAD GPR TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 28/04 --- 3) MV. ARIETTA ESSKAY S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 29/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. OCEAN EMINENCE I. ORE(MAN) 10,000 nil nil 30/04 2) MV. NAVIOS ORIANA nil I. ORE(MAN) 33,080 nil nil 01/05 3) MT. BUM SHIN NK SUL/ACID nil 19,019 nil 29/04 4) MT. CHARLES EDDIE GAC CRUDE OIL nil 253,893 nil 29/04 5) MV. YUN TONG HAI ESPL C.COAL nil 61,701 nil 29/04 6) MT. CLIPPER GAC AMMONIA nil 39,786 nil 29/04 7) MV. NUEVA SSS S.COAL nil 30,000 nil 30/04 8) MV. STELIOS B INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 54,700 nil 30/04 9) MV. GOOD JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/05 10) MV. VISHVA JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 02/05 11) MT. AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 03/05 12) MV. VINALINES NK LM.ST. nil 7,000 nil 03/05 13) MT. BUNGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 269,139 nil 04/05 14) MV. PRABHU SLL LM.ST. nil 50,930 nil 05/05 15) MV. JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 06/05 16) MT. ALMI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 139,000 nil 06/05 17) MV. STX SRI LM.ST. nil 20,000 nil 07/05 18) MV. PRIME NK ROCK PHOS. nil 648,334 nil 07/05 19) MT. MTM NK P.ACID nil 9,757 nil 08/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL