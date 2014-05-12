May 12Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. JAG PPT TH.COAL 11/05 11/05 12/05 49,200 nil nil 5,800 2) MV. JAG REPLY S.COAL 05/05 06/05 12/05 nil 50,005 nil COMP 3) MV. SFL REPLY GYPSUM 05/05 06/05 13/05 nil 7,906 nil COMP 4) MV. PRABHU REPLY LM. ST 06/05 06/05 13/05 nil 30,415 nil COMP 5) MV. PEDHO OSL C.COAL 04/05 09/05 15/05 nil 39,000 nil 39,307 6) MV. MYRTO REPLY C.COAL 10/05 11/05 14/05 nil 11,000 nil38,000 7) MV. CEDAR REPLY LM.ST 07/05 07/05 12/05 nil 32,100 nil COMP 8) MV. E R BAR PPL ROCK PHOS 10/05 11/05 14/05 nil 24,000 nil 26,864 9) MV. PRIME IFFCO ROCK PHOS 07/05 07/05 13/05 nil 64,834 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. NEW A BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 03/05 --- 2) MT. ALMI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 139,000 nil 07/05 --- 3) MT. NEW V ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 123,430 nil 07/05 --- 4) MT. GOLDE SSS SUL ACID nil 11,196 nil 08/05 --- 5) MV. AEC B NK MOP nil 11,818 nil 09/05 --- 6) MV. ZHENG ESSKAY S.COAL nil 71,100 nil 10/05 --- 7) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 45,000 nil 11/05 --- 8) MT. TIANL GAC CRUDE OIL nil 125,267 nil 11/05 --- 9) MV. AEGIS SSS TH.COAL nil 50,000 nil 11/05 --- 10) MV. MED ESSKAY S.COAL nil 71,757 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. JAG ADITI OSL TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 12/05 2) MV. ARWAD TOWE GAC M.COKE nil 19,005 nil 12/05 3) MV. BELLEMAR G TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 12/05 4) MV. CHENNAI SE JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 13/05 5) MV. STEEL WISD NK ROCK PHOS. nil 460,000 nil 13/05 6) MV. VELSHEDA G TMILL LM.ST. nil 47,000 nil 13/05 7) MV. PORT NELSO INFINITY LAM COKE nil 13,430 nil 13/05 8) MV. STX QUEEN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 9) MV. KAVO ALKYO ESSKAY S.COAL nil 72,409 nil 15/05 10) 0 MV. VISHVA DI JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 15/05 11) 1 MV. THEOTOKOS NK D.COAL nil 49,826 nil 16/05 12) 2 MV. TUO FU 8 ESSKAY S.COAL nil 75,850 nil 16/05 13) 3 MV. WREN 189. ADM M.COKE nil 36,298 nil 16/05 14) 4 MV. ALEXANDRA SSS C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 17/05 15) 5 MV. ROCKAWAY MSSL SULPHUR nil 36,000 nil 17/05 16) 6 MV. GENCO WIS JMS C.COAL nil 33,873 nil 17/05 17) 7 MT. CARIBBEAN JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 18/05 18) 8 MV. JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 18/05 19) 9 MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 10,000 nil 18/05 20) 0 MV. TAIKLI 12 GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 19/05 21) 1 MV. BIRCH 3 1 ACEC R.P.COKE nil 16,000 nil 22/05 22) 2 MV. K CORAL 1 GPR ROCK PHOS. nil 52,048 nil 22/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL