BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
May 12Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. JAG PPT TH.COAL 11/05 11/05 12/05 49,200 nil nil 5,800 2) MV. JAG REPLY S.COAL 05/05 06/05 12/05 nil 50,005 nil COMP 3) MV. SFL REPLY GYPSUM 05/05 06/05 13/05 nil 7,906 nil COMP 4) MV. PRABHU REPLY LM. ST 06/05 06/05 13/05 nil 30,415 nil COMP 5) MV. PEDHO OSL C.COAL 04/05 09/05 15/05 nil 39,000 nil 39,307 6) MV. MYRTO REPLY C.COAL 10/05 11/05 14/05 nil 11,000 nil38,000 7) MV. CEDAR REPLY LM.ST 07/05 07/05 12/05 nil 32,100 nil COMP 8) MV. E R BAR PPL ROCK PHOS 10/05 11/05 14/05 nil 24,000 nil 26,864 9) MV. PRIME IFFCO ROCK PHOS 07/05 07/05 13/05 nil 64,834 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. NEW A BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 03/05 --- 2) MT. ALMI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 139,000 nil 07/05 --- 3) MT. NEW V ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 123,430 nil 07/05 --- 4) MT. GOLDE SSS SUL ACID nil 11,196 nil 08/05 --- 5) MV. AEC B NK MOP nil 11,818 nil 09/05 --- 6) MV. ZHENG ESSKAY S.COAL nil 71,100 nil 10/05 --- 7) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 45,000 nil 11/05 --- 8) MT. TIANL GAC CRUDE OIL nil 125,267 nil 11/05 --- 9) MV. AEGIS SSS TH.COAL nil 50,000 nil 11/05 --- 10) MV. MED ESSKAY S.COAL nil 71,757 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. JAG ADITI OSL TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 12/05 2) MV. ARWAD TOWE GAC M.COKE nil 19,005 nil 12/05 3) MV. BELLEMAR G TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 12/05 4) MV. CHENNAI SE JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 13/05 5) MV. STEEL WISD NK ROCK PHOS. nil 460,000 nil 13/05 6) MV. VELSHEDA G TMILL LM.ST. nil 47,000 nil 13/05 7) MV. PORT NELSO INFINITY LAM COKE nil 13,430 nil 13/05 8) MV. STX QUEEN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 9) MV. KAVO ALKYO ESSKAY S.COAL nil 72,409 nil 15/05 10) 0 MV. VISHVA DI JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 15/05 11) 1 MV. THEOTOKOS NK D.COAL nil 49,826 nil 16/05 12) 2 MV. TUO FU 8 ESSKAY S.COAL nil 75,850 nil 16/05 13) 3 MV. WREN 189. ADM M.COKE nil 36,298 nil 16/05 14) 4 MV. ALEXANDRA SSS C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 17/05 15) 5 MV. ROCKAWAY MSSL SULPHUR nil 36,000 nil 17/05 16) 6 MV. GENCO WIS JMS C.COAL nil 33,873 nil 17/05 17) 7 MT. CARIBBEAN JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 18/05 18) 8 MV. JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 18/05 19) 9 MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 10,000 nil 18/05 20) 0 MV. TAIKLI 12 GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 19/05 21) 1 MV. BIRCH 3 1 ACEC R.P.COKE nil 16,000 nil 22/05 22) 2 MV. K CORAL 1 GPR ROCK PHOS. nil 52,048 nil 22/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market