BRIEF-Veto Switch Gears & Cables gets order worth 190 mln rupees for supply of LED bulbs
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
May 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MP PANA PPT TH.COAL 20/05 21/05 24/05 35,000 nil nil 36,825 2) MV. JAG PPT TH.COAL 21/05 22/05 23/05 47,000 nil nil 8,250 3) MV. JU HUA ACEC C.COAL 21/05 21/05 24/05 nil 9,500 nil 23,485 4) MV. ALEX OSL C.COAL 16/05 21/05 26/05 nil 20,000 nil 43,000 5) MV. TUO OSL S.COAL 17/05 21/05 26/05 nil 21,000 nil 33,850 6) MV. KAVO OSL S.COAL 15/05 18/05 26/05 nil 35,000 nil 37,409 7) MV. AEC PPL MOP 09/05 22/05 23/05 nil 8,500 nil 3,318 8) MT. EBONY IFFCO SUL ACID 17/05 21/05 23/05 nil 13,000 nil 6,178 9) MV. THEO OSL LM.ST. 15/05 16/05 22/05 nil 29,800 nil COMP 10) MV. GLOVIS ACEC S.COAL 20/05 20/05 24/05 nil 17,000 nil 17,493 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. CARIBBEAN JMB SUL ACID nil 9,350 nil 19/05 --- 2) MV. APJ GPR TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 19/05 --- 3) MV. DORIC GFS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 19/05 --- 4) MV. SRI PREM TMILL LM.ST. nil 45,000 nil 20/05 --- 5) MV. APJ GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 6) MT. IOANNA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 265,000 nil 21/05 --- 7) MV. K CORAL GPR ROCK PHOS. nil 52,048 nil 21/05 --- 8) MV. BIRCH 3 ACEC R.P.COKE nil 16,000 nil 21/05 --- 9) MV. IKAN ADM M.COKE nil 32,671 nil 23/05 --- 10) MV. DREAM CHOW C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 23/05 --- 11) MV. JS JMB MOP nil 27,500 nil 23/05 --- 12) MV. YASA NK C.COAL nil 62,317 nil 23/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. STELLA ISIPL LM.ST. nil 50,824 nil 23/05 2) MT. SWARNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 20,000 nil 24/05 3) MV. ST NIK ESSKAY S.COAL nil 68,697 nil 24/05 4) MV. KINGFI EMIRATES LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil 25/05 5) MV. NAVIOS ISIPL LM. ST. nil 30,000 nil 25/05 6) MT. XIU MSSL SKO nil 15,000 nil 25/05 7) MV. BAO XI MSSL S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 26/05 8) MV. ANNY P NK M.COKE nil 19,250 nil 26/05 9) MV. JAHAN SSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 27/05 10) MV. OEL SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 27/05 11) MV. VSG GL SSPL CR.CON 7,500 nil nil 27/05 12) MV. CARIBO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 27/05 13) MV. SEA ESPL M.COKE nil 9,800 nil 27/05 14) MV. GEM ESPL M.COKE nil 41,608 nil 29/05 15) MV. KOTA SWS CNTR nil nil 3,700 29/05 16) MV. WORLD ADM ROCK PHOS. nil 51,720 nil 29/05 17) MV. CRIMSO JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 61,556 nil 31/05 18) MV. CORBITA INFINITY LAM COKE nil 6,600 nil 01/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016
Jan 24 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as banking shares such as HDFC Bank gained ahead of results later in the day, while sentiment got a boost on optimism ahead of the annual budget to be unveiled next week.