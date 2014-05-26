India Port Conditions: Paradip May 26Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. STELLA OSL LM.ST. 23/05 24/05 30/05 nil 12,000 nil 38,824 2) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 20/05 25/05 27/05 43,500 nil nil 25,400 3) MV. JU HUA ACEC C.COAL 21/05 21/05 28/05 nil 23,700 nil 9,285 4) MV. TUO OSL S.COAL 17/05 21/05 29/05 nil 36,500 nil 18,350 5) MV. ALEX OSL C.COAL 16/05 21/05 30/05 nil 36,000 nil27,000 6) MV. DORIC MAHIMA C.COAL 19/05 23/05 30/05 nil 20,000 nil 32,250 7) MV. KAVO OSL S.COAL 15/05 18/05 30/05 nil 47,000 nil 25,409 8) MV. IKAN ACEC M.COKE 23/05 25/05 28/05 nil 5,000 nil27,671 9) MT. CARIB PPL SUL ACID 19/05 20/05 27/05 nil 5,700 nil 3,650 10) MV. JS IFFCO MOP 23/05 23/05 26/05 nil 26,000 nil 1,500 11) MV. BIRCH ACEC R.P.COKE 21/05 25/05 27/05 nil 6,500 nil 9,250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. EBONY ASL SUL ACID nil 6,178 nil 17/05 --- 2) MV. SRI PREM TMILL LM.ST. nil 45,000 nil 20/05 --- 3) MT. IOANNA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 265,000 nil 21/05 --- 4) MV. K CORAL GPR ROCK PHOS. nil 52,048 nil 21/05 --- 5) MV. YASA NK C.COAL nil 62,317 nil 23/05 --- 6) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/05 --- 7) MV. ST ESSKAY S.COAL nil 68,697 nil 24/05 --- 8) MT. XIU MSSL SKO nil 12,500 nil 25/05 --- 9) MV. VISHVA JMB TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 25/05 --- 10) MV. KINGFISHER EMIRATES LM.ST. nil 20,000 nil 25/05 --- 11) MV. NAVIOS ISIPL LM.ST. nil 30,000 nil 25/05 --- 12) MV. ANNY NK M.COKE nil 27,540 nil 25/05 --- 13) MV. BAO MSSL S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 26/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. SEA ESPL M.COKE nil 9,800 nil 26/05 2) MV. SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 26/05 3) MT. BOSTON ASL CRUDE OIL nil 259,077 nil 27/05 4) MV. JS DANUBE BOTHRA TH.COAL 60,000 nil nil 27/05 5) MV. SHER-E PUNJAB TMILL LM.ST. nil 47,000 nil 27/05 6) MV. JAHAN SSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 27/05 7) MV. CARIBO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 27/05 8) MV. VSG GL SSPL CR.CON 7,500 nil nil 28/05 9) MV. OEL SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 28/05 10) MT. GOLD ISIPL HSD nil 16,000 nil 29/05 11) MV. GEM ESPL M.COKE nil 41,608 nil 29/05 12) MV. KOTA SWS CNTR nil nil 3,700 29/05 13) MV. WORLD ADM ROCK PHOS. nil 51,720 nil 29/05 14) MV. AMALFI INFINITY C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 29/05 15) MV. CRIMSO JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 61,556 nil 31/05 16) MV. CORBITA INFINITY LAM COKE nil 6,600 nil 01/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL