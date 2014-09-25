Sep 25Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. FREEDOM LINE OSL S.COAL 09/09 25/09 30/09 nil 55,010 nil 54,910 2) MV. SHER-E PUNJAB PPT TH.COAL 24/09 24/09 26/09 25,000 nil nil47,320 3) MV. NAVIOS APOLLONMAHIMA C.COAL 16/09 23/09 26/09 nil 9,000 nil 9,300 4) MV. YU ZHU FENG PPT TH.COAL 04/09 21/09 25/09 37,000 nil nil 6,500 5) MV. PORTHOS REPLY S.COAL 14/09 23/09 29/09 nil 11,000 nil 43,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** #REF! 2) MV. GIEWONT JYOTHI TH.COAL nil 43,016 nil 08/09 --- 3) MV. GREAT INTEL ISIPL S.COAL nil 62,111 nil 09/09 --- 4) MV. MP PANAMAX 6 JMS S.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 --- 5) MV. JAWOR SSS S.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 --- 6) MV. SAINTY VITAL SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. WREN BOTHRA TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 25/09 2) MV. APJ KAIS LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 26/09 3) MV. JAL VAHINI OSL C.COAL 9,500 nil nil 26/09 4) MV. TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 26/09 5) MV. AS VALENTIA SSS TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 26/09 6) MV. DENSA LION MSSL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 27/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL