Oct 03Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT. SANMAR IOCL IMP 23/09 01/10 02/10 nil 15,223 nil TOCOM
2) MV. THERES OSL S.COAL 22/09 30/09 06/10 nil 14,200 nil 19,197
3) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 01/10 01/10 03/10 53,800 nil nil 15,400
4) MV. FREEDOM OSL S.COAL 09/09 25/09 03/10 52,100 nil nil 2,910
5) MV. GIEWONT ACEC C.COAL 06/09 26/09 05/10 nil 57,000 nil 19,438
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV. KAYU EBONI nil S.COAL nil 62,111 nil 09/09 ---
2) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS C.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 ---
3) MV. JAWOR SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 ---
4) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 ---
5) MV. PRABHU TMILL S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/09 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV. FREEDOM BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 03/10
2) MV. PAGANINI GAC S.COAL nil 70,628 nil 03/10
3) MT. KRITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 134,500 nil 03/10
4) MT. EURO ASL CRUDE OIL nil 83,000 nil 04/10
5) MV. GEM LIBERTY TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 04/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL