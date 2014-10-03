Oct 03Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. SANMAR IOCL IMP 23/09 01/10 02/10 nil 15,223 nil TOCOM 2) MV. THERES OSL S.COAL 22/09 30/09 06/10 nil 14,200 nil 19,197 3) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 01/10 01/10 03/10 53,800 nil nil 15,400 4) MV. FREEDOM OSL S.COAL 09/09 25/09 03/10 52,100 nil nil 2,910 5) MV. GIEWONT ACEC C.COAL 06/09 26/09 05/10 nil 57,000 nil 19,438 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. KAYU EBONI nil S.COAL nil 62,111 nil 09/09 --- 2) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS C.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 --- 3) MV. JAWOR SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 --- 4) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 --- 5) MV. PRABHU TMILL S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. FREEDOM BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 03/10 2) MV. PAGANINI GAC S.COAL nil 70,628 nil 03/10 3) MT. KRITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 134,500 nil 03/10 4) MT. EURO ASL CRUDE OIL nil 83,000 nil 04/10 5) MV. GEM LIBERTY TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 04/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL