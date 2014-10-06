Oct 06Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MP PANAMAX OSL S.COAL 09/09 05/10 13/10 nil 1,000 nil 61,111 2) MV. VISHVA PPT TH.COAL 30/09 05/10 06/10 nil 17,000 nil14,900 3) MV. DENSA OSL S.COAL 27/09 03/10 08/10 6,000 nil nil 19,150 4) MV. GREAT INTEL OSL TH.COAL 08/10 02/10 06/10 38,000 nil nil 5,013 5) MV. GLORY REPLY I.ORE 17/09 04/10 08/10 nil 23,000 nil 25,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. KAYU EBONI nil N C.COAL nil 52,166 nil 21/09 --- 2) MV. MADONNA BOTHRA C.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 --- 3) MV. JAWOR SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 --- 4) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 --- 5) MV. PRABHU TMILL S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT. CHEMSTAR NK SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 06/10 2) MV. STOVE ASL CRUDE OIL 55,000 nil nil 06/10 3) MV. KEN CAPE OSL S.COAL nil 20,000 nil 06/10 4) MT. CAMILLA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 136,000 nil 06/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL