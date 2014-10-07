Oct 07Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV. MP PANAMAX OSL S.COAL 09/09 05/10 13/10 nil 7,000 nil 55,111
2) MV. TAMIL PPT TH.COAL 06/10 06/10 07/10 nil 24,100 nil 19,800
3) MV. DENSA LION OSL S.COAL 27/09 03/10 08/10 32,392 nil nil 19,150
4) MV. CHENGYANG OSL C.COAL 20/09 06/10 12/10 12,000 nil nil 48,690
5) MV. RIBBON OSL S.COAL 23/09 30/09 08/10 nil 64,000 nil 7,200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) nil nil C.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 ---
2) MV. JAWOR SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 ---
3) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 ---
4) MV. PRABHU TMILL S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT. SEALYNX GAC CRUDE OIL nil 260,000 nil 07/10
2) MV. AMAMI SSS S.COAL nil 93,500 nil 08/10
3) MV. MARIA TMILL C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 08/10
4) MV. THERESE BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/10
5) MV. VISHVA LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil -----
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL