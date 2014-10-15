Oct 15Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MP PANAMAX OSL S.COAL 09/09 05/10 18/10 nil 38,400 nil 23,711 2) MV. GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 11/10 13/10 15/10 nil 65,200 nil 5,100 3) MV. GLOVIS PPT TH.COAL 10/10 13/10 14/10 53,000 nil nil 1,000 4) MV. GOLDENEYE REPLY S.COAL 29/09 08/10 15/10 45,000 nil nil 5,915 5) MV. ANNA META OSL S.COAL 05/10 09/10 17/10 nil 32,000 nil 21,070 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. JAWOR SSS C.COAL nil 76,185 nil 11/09 --- 2) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 13/09 --- 3) MV. PRABHU TMILL S.COAL nil 40,000 nil 15/09 --- 4) MV. ATLAN BENLINE S.COAL nil 50,000 nil 15/09 --- 5) MV. KAYU EBONI SSS S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 14/10 2) MV. BALTIA TMILL S.COAL nil 45,000 nil 16/10 3) MV. CAPT. NAZIH INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 44,200 nil 16/10 4) MV. VISHVA LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 16/10 5) MV. OCEAN PRIDE SYSPL GYPSUM nil 37,279 nil 15/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL