Oct 22Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM PPT TH.COAL 15/10 21/10 22/10 nil 39,700 nil 1,388 2) MV. AMAMI OSL S.COAL 08/10 17/10 24/10 66,000 nil nil27,500 3) MV. KONSTANTINOS MAHIMA C.COAL 30/09 20/10 23/10 34,000 nil nil 13,000 4) MV. SHIN YO OSL S.COAL 09/10 18/10 25/10 nil 34,500 nil 36,617 5) MV. KAVALA SEAS IFFCO SULPHUR 14/10 19/10 22/10 nil 23,000 nil 8,556 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. ELENA TMILL I. ORE nil 47,000 nil 11/10 --- 2) MV. SAINTY SSS C.COAL nil 51,718 nil 11/09 --- 3) MV. KAYU EBONI SSS S.COAL nil 72,162 nil 15/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. NPS OCEAN ACCPL S.COAL 32,650 nil nil 22/10 2) MV. EMMANUEL TMILL C.COAL 25,000 nil nil 22/10 3) MV. AEOLIAN ESPL C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 22/10 4) MV. APJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 22/10 5) MV. BEATRICE GPR S.COAL 54,250 nil nil 22/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL