Nov 26Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV APJ MAHALAXMI PPT TH.COAL 23/11 23/11 25/11 TOCOM nil nil 65,000
2) MV PFS NARAYANA PPT TH.COAL 26/11 26/11 26/11 1,900 nil nil 18,600
3) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 25/11 25/11 27/11 22,200 nil nil 44,200
4) MV TANBINH 22 OSL A. COAL 26/11 26/11 27/11 500 nil nil 5,416
5) MV BIOGRAD IFFCO SULPHUR 13/11 25/11 27/11 nil 7,500 nil 25,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV SEA QUEEN II NK ROCK PHOS. nil 42,450 nil 14/11 ---
2) MV LE SHENG COSCO CR.CON 18,000 nil nil 23/11 ---
3) MV NASCO PEARL INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,700 nil 24/11 ---
4) MT AROSA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 272,861 nil 25/11 ---
5) MV CS CALVINA CHOW CR.CON 28,600 nil nil 25/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ERACLEA NK TH.COAL 51,000 nil nil 26/11
2) MV SPAR TAURUS INFINITY N C.COAL nil 32,507 nil 26/11
5) MV NIKOLAOS INFINITY C.COAL nil 34,500 nil 28/11
6) MV PANAMAX ANNA ADM ROCK PHOS. nil 60,550 nil 29/11
7) MV AURORA SB SCC(VSP) N C.COAL nil 33,716 nil 30/11
8) MV CLIPPER MORNIN NK UREA nil 25,930 nil 01/12
9) MT FLORES PALM ISIPL PALM OIL nil 6,000 nil 04/12
10) MT KOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 257,722 nil 05/12
11) MV GENCO THUNDER JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 06/12
12) MV BELOCEAN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 25,000 nil 06/12
13) MT SIVA GHENT NK P. ACID nil 5,225 nil 08/12
14) MV TORENIA ESPL I. ORE(MECH) 55,000 nil nil 29/11
15) MV TOMOSHIO SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 50,000 nil nil 26/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL