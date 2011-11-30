Nov 30Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV NIKOLAOS MAHIMA C.COAL 29/11 29/11 01/12 nil 13,000 nil 24,600
2) MV LE SHENG REPLY CR.CON 23/11 29/11 01/12 3,500 nil nil 14,500
3) MV NASCO PEARL IFFCO ROCK PHOS 24/11 29/11 01/12 nil 23,500 nil 29,200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV PANAMAX ANNA ASL ROCK PHOS nil 60,550 nil 30/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV TORENIA ESPL I. ORE(MECH) 55,000 nil nil 02/12
1) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 30/11
2) MT GLOBAL PEACE ASL P. ACID 18,400 nil nil 30/11
3) MV AURORA SB SCC(VSP) N C.COAL nil 33,716 nil 01/12
4) MV CLIPPER MORNI NK UREA nil 25,930 nil 01/12
5) MV MERATUS MAKA SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 01/12
6) MV JOYFUL FORTUNE MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 02/12
7) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 02/12
8) MV NINGBO SEAL GAC C.COAL nil 35,500 nil 02/12
9) MT FLORES PALM ISIPL PALM OIL nil 6,000 nil 04/12
10) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 9,000 nil 04/12
11) MV SUNLEAF GRACE INFINITY N C.COAL nil 57,800 nil 05/12
13) MT KOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 257,722 nil 05/12
14) MV GENCO THUNDER JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 06/12
15) MV ERLYNE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 45,995 nil 06/12
16) MT SIVA GHENT NK P. ACID nil 5,225 nil 07/12
17) MT STANLEY PARK JMB P. ACID nil 10,054 nil 07/12
18) MV CARAVOS HORIZ INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 07/12
19) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,516 nil 08/12
20) MV BELOCEAN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 25,000 nil 09/12
21) MT JAG VIRAJ NK AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 12/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL