Dec 03Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 02/12 02/12 03/12 40,200 nil nil 26,200
2) MV CLIPPER MORNI OSL UREA 01/12 01/12 05/12 9,000 nil nil 16,930
3) MV AURORA SB ACEC N C.COAL 01/12 01/12 03/12 nil 29,000 nil 6,716
4) MT SANMAR MAJESTY IFFCO P. ACID 02/12 02/12 03/12 nil 9,000 nil 800
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV PANAMAX ANNA ASL ROCK PHOS. nil 60,550 nil 30/11 ---
2) MV JOYFUL FORTUNE MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 01/12 ---
3) MV TORENIA ESPL I. ORE(MECH) 55,000 nil nil 04/12 ---
4) MV SHAHRIAR JAHAN SSS I. ORE(MAN) 7,000 nil nil 06/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV MERATUS MAKA SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 03/12
2) MV SPAR TAURUS SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 03/12
3) MT FLORES PALM ISIPL PALM OIL nil 6,000 nil 04/12
4) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 9,000 nil 04/12
5) MV SUNLEAF GRACE INFINITY N C.COAL nil 57,800 nil 05/12
6) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 05/12
7) MT KOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 257,722 nil 05/12
9) MV ANNA ELISABETH OSL N C.COAL nil 30,690 nil 06/12
10) MV NINGBO SEAL GAC C.COAL nil 35,500 nil 06/12
11) MV ERLYNE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 45,995 nil 06/12
12) MV GENCO THUNDER JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 06/12
13) MT SIVA GHENT NK P. ACID nil 5,225 nil 07/12
14) MT STANLEY PARK JMB P. ACID nil 10,054 nil 07/12
15) MT HARSHA PREM NK HSD nil 10,000 nil 07/12
16) MV CARAVOS HORIZONINFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 07/12
17) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,516 nil 08/12
18) MV EMERALD STAR NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,155 nil 10/12
19) MV BELOCEAN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 25,000 nil 10/12
20) MT GOOD NEWS ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 276,016 nil 10/12
21) MT JAG VIRAJ JMB AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 11/12
22) MV PALAU ISIPL SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 11/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL