Feb 06- Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT EAGLE MEERUT JMB SKO 03/02 05/02 06/02 7,500 nil nil 1,500
2) MV MINOAN FALCON OSL LM. ST. 03/02 03/02 08/02 nil 40,000 nil 26,000
3) MV KAVO ALEXANDRO PPL ROCK PHOS 03/02 03/02 06/02 nil 45,000 nil 7,167
4) MV JEWEL OF TOKYO ACEC C.COAL 04/02 04/02 05/02 nil 43,374 nil COMP
5) MV APJ JAI ESSKAY N C.COAL 04/02 04/02 08/02 nil 18,500 nil 20,450
6) MV STEFANIA LEMBO WILHELMS C.COAL 05/02 05/02 07/02 nil 10,400 nil 26,100
7) MV SHROPSHIRE PMA I. ORE(MAN) 04/02 04/02 06/02 38,000 nil nil COMP
8) MV UNIVERSAL BALT JMB LM. ST. 04/02 05/02 08/02 nil 11,000 nil 21,700
9) MV JAHAN SISTERS INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 03/02 04/02 06/02 nil 38,500 nil 8,450
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT YOE YOU 901 SPSPL PALM OIL nil 6,000 nil 05/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 09/02
2) MV THALASSINI K INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 14/02
3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 07/02
4) MV OINOUSSIAN LI JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,200 nil 07/02
5) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE nil 30,032 nil 07/02
6) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 09/02
7) MV CREST TRADER ESPL C.COAL nil 62,170 nil 09/02
8) MV FAIR LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,500 nil 10/02
9) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 264,150 nil 10/02
10) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL nil 34,032 nil 12/02
11) MV AURORA SB ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/02
12) MV ROADRUNNER ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 13/02
13) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 10/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL