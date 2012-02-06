Feb 06- Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT EAGLE MEERUT JMB SKO 03/02 05/02 06/02 7,500 nil nil 1,500 2) MV MINOAN FALCON OSL LM. ST. 03/02 03/02 08/02 nil 40,000 nil 26,000 3) MV KAVO ALEXANDRO PPL ROCK PHOS 03/02 03/02 06/02 nil 45,000 nil 7,167 4) MV JEWEL OF TOKYO ACEC C.COAL 04/02 04/02 05/02 nil 43,374 nil COMP 5) MV APJ JAI ESSKAY N C.COAL 04/02 04/02 08/02 nil 18,500 nil 20,450 6) MV STEFANIA LEMBO WILHELMS C.COAL 05/02 05/02 07/02 nil 10,400 nil 26,100 7) MV SHROPSHIRE PMA I. ORE(MAN) 04/02 04/02 06/02 38,000 nil nil COMP 8) MV UNIVERSAL BALT JMB LM. ST. 04/02 05/02 08/02 nil 11,000 nil 21,700 9) MV JAHAN SISTERS INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 03/02 04/02 06/02 nil 38,500 nil 8,450 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT YOE YOU 901 SPSPL PALM OIL nil 6,000 nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 09/02 2) MV THALASSINI K INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 14/02 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 07/02 4) MV OINOUSSIAN LI JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,200 nil 07/02 5) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE nil 30,032 nil 07/02 6) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 09/02 7) MV CREST TRADER ESPL C.COAL nil 62,170 nil 09/02 8) MV FAIR LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,500 nil 10/02 9) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 264,150 nil 10/02 10) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL nil 34,032 nil 12/02 11) MV AURORA SB ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/02 12) MV ROADRUNNER ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 13/02 13) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 10/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL