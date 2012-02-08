Feb 08- Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT EAGLE MEERUT JMB SKO 03/02 05/02 06/02 7,500 nil nil 1,500
2) MV MINOAN FALCON OSL LM. ST. 03/02 03/02 09/02 nil 58,000 nil 8,000
3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 42,500 nil 24,400
4) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 1,400 nil 28,632
5) MV UNIVERSAL BALT JMB LM. ST. 04/02 05/02 08/02 nil 30,700 nil 2,000
6) MV OINOUSSIAN LI JMB ROCK PHOS. 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 11,000 nil 52,201
7) MT YOE YOU 901 SPSPL PALM OIL 05/02 07/02 09/02 nil 2,000 nil 1,000
SPSPL CRD PALMOIL 05/02 07/02 09/02 nil TOCOM nil 3,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 11/02
2) MV THALASSINI K INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 14/02
3) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 09/02
4) MV TORM TRADER CHOW C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 08/02
5) MV ANNA NK C.COAL nil 37,500 nil 09/02
6) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 10/02
7) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 16/02
8) MV FAIR LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,500 nil 10/02
9) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 264,150 nil 11/02
10) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL nil 34,032 nil 11/02
11) MV AURORA SB ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/02
12) MV ROADRUNNER ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 13/02
13) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 10/02
14) MT SPARTAN WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 271,362 nil 12/02
15) MV CREST TRADER ESPL C.COAL nil 62,170 nil 11/02
16) MV DIAMOND STAR SSS TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 11/02
17) MT BERLIAN EKUATO ACEC AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 11/02
18) MV UNIVERSAL BALT SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 12/02
19) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02
20) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 17/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL