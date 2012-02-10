Feb 10- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT EAGLE MEERUT JMB SKO 03/02 05/02 06/02 7,500 nil nil 1,500 2) MV MINOAN FALCON OSL LM. ST. 03/02 03/02 11/02 nil 64,500 nil 1,500 3) MV APJ MAHALAXMI PPT TH.COAL 09/02 10/02 11/02 5,100 nil nil 59,000 4) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil 15,400 nil 14,632 5) MV TORM TRADER CHOW C.COAL 08/02 08/02 11/02 nil 18,000 nil 15,000 6) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB TH.COAL 09/02 09/02 10/02 11,900 nil nil 13,200 7) MV OINOUSSIAN LI JMB ROCK PHOS. 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 62,200 nil 1,001 8) MT YOE YOU 901 CARGIL PALM OIL 05/02 07/02 09/02 nil 3,000 nil COMP CARGIL CRD PALMOIL 05/02 07/02 09/02 nil 3,400 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 10/02 --- 2) MV FAIR LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,500 nil 10/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 12/02 2) MV THALASSINI K INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 14/02 3) MV DAKSHINESHWAR JMB C.COAL nil 28,500 nil 11/02 4) MV ROADRUNNER BUL ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 39,850 nil 13/02 5) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 6) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 14/02 7) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 16/02 8) MV UNITED MIRAV ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/02 9) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL nil 264,150 nil 11/02 10) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL nil 34,032 nil 11/02 11) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM nil 42,400 nil 18/02 12) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID nil 12,015 nil 20/02 13) MV CREST TRADER ESPL C.COAL nil 62,170 nil 11/02 14) MV DIAMOND STAR SSS TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 10/02 15) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02 16) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 17/02 17) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,902 nil 16/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL