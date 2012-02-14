Feb 14Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE 07/02 02/07 14/02 29,400 nil nil 632
2) MV CREST TRADER ACEC C.COAL 11/02 02/11 15/02 nil 11,000 nil 10,500
ACEC C.COAL 11/02 02/11 15/02 nil 17,000 nil 23,670
3) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL 10/02 02/10 14/02 nil 44,000 nil 11,000
4) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL 11/02 02/11 14/02 nil 24,500 nil 9,532
5) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL 11/02 02/11 14/02 nil242,400 nil 21,751
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
*****************************************************************************************
1) MT RABINDRANAT JMB HSD nil 14,000 nil 11/02 ---
2) MT BERLIAN EK SSS AMMONIA nil 12,997 nil 11/02 ---
3) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 12/02 ---
4) MT SPARTAN WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 271,362 nil 12/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*********************************************************************************
1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 14/02
2) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02
3) MV SEA ROSE OSL CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02
4) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02
5) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 16/02
6) MV UNITED MIRAV ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/02
7) MV APJ AKHIL GPR TH.COAL nil 25,000 nil 14/02
8) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM nil 42,400 nil 18/02
9) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID nil 12,015 nil 20/02
10) MV GREAT FRIEN GPR CR.CON nil 20,000 nil 16/02
11) MV UNIVERSAL BALT SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/02
12) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02
13) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 18/02
14) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,902 nil 17/02
15) MV AURORA SB ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 37,407 nil 13/02
16) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 15/02
17) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL nil 33,822 nil 18/02
18) MT MYKONOS WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,074 nil 17/02
19) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 19/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com