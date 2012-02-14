Feb 14Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DAEBO YEOSU ESPL M. COKE 07/02 02/07 14/02 29,400 nil nil 632 2) MV CREST TRADER ACEC C.COAL 11/02 02/11 15/02 nil 11,000 nil 10,500 ACEC C.COAL 11/02 02/11 15/02 nil 17,000 nil 23,670 3) MV SETY ESSKAY N C.COAL 10/02 02/10 14/02 nil 44,000 nil 11,000 4) MV SPAR TAURUS PMA N C.COAL 11/02 02/11 14/02 nil 24,500 nil 9,532 5) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY JMB CRUDE OIL 11/02 02/11 14/02 nil242,400 nil 21,751 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ***************************************************************************************** 1) MT RABINDRANAT JMB HSD nil 14,000 nil 11/02 --- 2) MT BERLIAN EK SSS AMMONIA nil 12,997 nil 11/02 --- 3) MT JAG PRERANA JMB HSD nil 25,034 nil 12/02 --- 4) MT SPARTAN WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 271,362 nil 12/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ********************************************************************************* 1) MV DUBAI FAITH NK I. ORE(MAN) 24,000 nil nil 14/02 2) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02 3) MV SEA ROSE OSL CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02 4) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 5) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 16/02 6) MV UNITED MIRAV ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/02 7) MV APJ AKHIL GPR TH.COAL nil 25,000 nil 14/02 8) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM nil 42,400 nil 18/02 9) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID nil 12,015 nil 20/02 10) MV GREAT FRIEN GPR CR.CON nil 20,000 nil 16/02 11) MV UNIVERSAL BALT SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/02 12) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02 13) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 18/02 14) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,902 nil 17/02 15) MV AURORA SB ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 37,407 nil 13/02 16) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 15/02 17) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL nil 33,822 nil 18/02 18) MT MYKONOS WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,074 nil 17/02 19) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 19/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com