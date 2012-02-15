Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG PRERANA IOCL H.S.D 12/02 14/02 15/02 nil 6,600 nil 20,411 2) MV CREST TRADER ACEC C.COAL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 19,000 nil 2,500 ACEC C.COAL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 40,670 nil COMP 3) MV DUBAI FAITH ECB & CO. I.ORE 14/02 14/02 16/02 10,000 nil nil 4,000 JMB I.ORE 14/02 14/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 110,000 4) MV ROADRUNNER ADANI N C.COAL 13/02 14/02 17/02 nil 16,000 nil 23,850 5) MV AURORA SB OSL N C.COAL 13/02 14/02 15/02 nil 24,500 nil 12,907 6) MT BERLIAN IFFCO AMMONIA 11/02 13/02 16/02 nil 12,997 nil COMP 7) MT SPARTAN WAR IOCL CRUDE OIL 12/02 14/02 16/02 nil110,500 nil 160,818 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ANNA CHOW C.COAL nil 37,500 nil 14/02 --- 2) MV UNIVERSAL BALT SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 56,200 nil nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02 2) MV GREAT FRIEN GPR CR.CON 20,000 nil nil 16/02 3) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CONTAINER 5,000 nil nil 16/02 4) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 17/02 5) MT MYKONOS WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,074 nil 17/02 6) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,902 nil 17/02 7) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 17/02 8) MV AFRICAN LARK GPR FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 18/02 9) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 18/02 10) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL nil 33,822 nil 18/02 11) MV UNITED MIRAV ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 53,807 nil 18/02 12) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM nil 42,400 nil 18/02 13) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 19/02 14) MT GULF COBALT NK HSD nil 13,000 nil 20/02 15) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID nil 12,015 nil 20/02 16) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 17) MV MARIANNA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 21/02 18) MT DELOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 272,042 nil 22/02 19) MV SEA ROSE OSL CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02 20) MV APJ JAD NK HB IRON nil 52,506 nil 25/02 21) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0