Feb 15Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG PRERANA IOCL H.S.D 12/02 14/02 15/02 nil 6,600 nil 20,411 2) MV CREST TRADER ACEC C.COAL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 19,000 nil 2,500 ACEC C.COAL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 40,670 nil COMP 3) MV DUBAI FAITH ECB & CO. I.ORE 14/02 14/02 16/02 10,000 nil nil 4,000 JMB I.ORE 14/02 14/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 110,000 4) MV ROADRUNNER ADANI N C.COAL 13/02 14/02 17/02 nil 16,000 nil 23,850 5) MV AURORA SB OSL N C.COAL 13/02 14/02 15/02 nil 24,500 nil 12,907 6) MT BERLIAN IFFCO AMMONIA 11/02 13/02 16/02 nil 12,997 nil COMP 7) MT SPARTAN WAR IOCL CRUDE OIL 12/02 14/02 16/02 nil110,500 nil 160,818 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ANNA CHOW C.COAL nil 37,500 nil 14/02 --- 2) MV UNIVERSAL BALT SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 56,200 nil nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV PUFFIN BULKER OSL N C.COAL nil 35,858 nil 15/02 2) MV GREAT FRIEN GPR CR.CON 20,000 nil nil 16/02 3) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CONTAINER 5,000 nil nil 16/02 4) MV AMINE BULKER GPR R.P.COKE nil 21,250 nil 17/02 5) MT MYKONOS WARRIO ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,074 nil 17/02 6) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,902 nil 17/02 7) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 17/02 8) MV AFRICAN LARK GPR FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 18/02 9) MT MAERSK GENESIS SSS AMMONIA nil 15,030 nil 18/02 10) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL nil 33,822 nil 18/02 11) MV UNITED MIRAV ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 53,807 nil 18/02 12) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM nil 42,400 nil 18/02 13) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 38,000 nil 19/02 14) MT GULF COBALT NK HSD nil 13,000 nil 20/02 15) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID nil 12,015 nil 20/02 16) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 17) MV MARIANNA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 21/02 18) MT DELOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 272,042 nil 22/02 19) MV SEA ROSE OSL CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02 20) MV APJ JAD NK HB IRON nil 52,506 nil 25/02 21) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL