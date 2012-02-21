Feb 21- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM 18/02 19/02 23/02 nil 14,000 nil 28,400 2) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL 17/02 19/02 23/02 nil 26,000 nil 34,902 3) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL 18/02 18/02 21/02 nil 32,200 nil 1,622 4) MV UNITED MIRAVA GAC N C.COAL 18/02 18/02 22/02 nil 40,000 nil 13,807 5) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL 19/02 20/02 24/02 nil 3,000 nil 42,304 6) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID 20/02 20/02 21/02 nil 5,400 nil 6,616 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV UNITY SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 19/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ATLAS JMB N C.COAL nil 10,500 nil 23/02 2) MV THALASSINI KYR INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 22/02 3) MV TOURMALINE ARYA NO nil n.a. nil 20/02 4) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 5) MV MARIANNA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 21/02 6) MT SOLITAIRE SPSPL PALM OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/02 7) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 21/02 8) MT BUM YOUNG JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 23/02 9) MV MING YUAN INFINITY CR.CON 16,450 nil nil 22/02 10) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/02 11) MV THRUSH PMA N C.COAL nil 51,600 nil 22/02 12) MT GULF COBALT NK HSD nil 27,000 nil 22/02 13) MT DELOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 272,042 nil 22/02 14) MV HAWK 1 ACEC GYPSUM nil 49,700 nil 24/02 15) MV SEA ROSE ADM CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02 16) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ASL P. ACID 9,200 nil nil 23/02 17) MT JAG PAHEL JMB HSD/SKO nil 25,000 nil 24/02 18) MV JAG RAVI OSL TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 24/02 19) MV APJ JAD NK HB IRON nil 52,506 nil 24/02 20) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02 21) MV ANNA ELISABET H ISIPL N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 26/02 22) MV GREAT PRAISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,203 nil 27/02 23) MT SOUTHERN LION JMB SUL ACID nil 11,654 nil 29/02 24) MV SANKO GALAXY INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 21/02 25) MV GENCO LOIRE ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 52,425 nil 23/02 26) MV HONG YUAN INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,526 nil 25/02 27) MV GRETA NK N C.COAL nil 53,202 nil 26/02 28) MV POS AQUAMARIN OSL N C.COAL nil 34,735 nil 27/02 29) MV AS VARESIA OSL N C.COAL nil 34,150 nil 23/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL