Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HANA GAC GYPSUM 18/02 19/02 23/02 nil 14,000 nil 28,400 2) MV FU LE INFINITY C.COAL 17/02 19/02 23/02 nil 26,000 nil 34,902 3) MV FOUR MOGAMI INFINITY N C.COAL 18/02 18/02 21/02 nil 32,200 nil 1,622 4) MV UNITED MIRAVA GAC N C.COAL 18/02 18/02 22/02 nil 40,000 nil 13,807 5) MV SURYAWATI ESSKAY N C.COAL 19/02 20/02 24/02 nil 3,000 nil 42,304 6) MT SOUTHERN ROYAL JMB SUL ACID 20/02 20/02 21/02 nil 5,400 nil 6,616 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV UNITY SWS CNTR nil nil 5,000 19/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ATLAS JMB N C.COAL nil 10,500 nil 23/02 2) MV THALASSINI KYR INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 22,800 nil nil 22/02 3) MV TOURMALINE ARYA NO nil n.a. nil 20/02 4) MT JIU HUA SAN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 255,147 nil 21/02 5) MV MARIANNA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 21/02 6) MT SOLITAIRE SPSPL PALM OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/02 7) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 21/02 8) MT BUM YOUNG JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 23/02 9) MV MING YUAN INFINITY CR.CON 16,450 nil nil 22/02 10) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/02 11) MV THRUSH PMA N C.COAL nil 51,600 nil 22/02 12) MT GULF COBALT NK HSD nil 27,000 nil 22/02 13) MT DELOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 272,042 nil 22/02 14) MV HAWK 1 ACEC GYPSUM nil 49,700 nil 24/02 15) MV SEA ROSE ADM CEMENT CLINK nil 45,250 nil 23/02 16) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ASL P. ACID 9,200 nil nil 23/02 17) MT JAG PAHEL JMB HSD/SKO nil 25,000 nil 24/02 18) MV JAG RAVI OSL TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 24/02 19) MV APJ JAD NK HB IRON nil 52,506 nil 24/02 20) MV PRETTY LADY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 50,220 nil 25/02 21) MV ANNA ELISABET H ISIPL N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 26/02 22) MV GREAT PRAISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,203 nil 27/02 23) MT SOUTHERN LION JMB SUL ACID nil 11,654 nil 29/02 24) MV SANKO GALAXY INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 21/02 25) MV GENCO LOIRE ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 52,425 nil 23/02 26) MV HONG YUAN INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,526 nil 25/02 27) MV GRETA NK N C.COAL nil 53,202 nil 26/02 28) MV POS AQUAMARIN OSL N C.COAL nil 34,735 nil 27/02 29) MV AS VARESIA OSL N C.COAL nil 34,150 nil 23/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0