Mar 01- Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DUBAI KNIGHT REPLY CR.CON 27/02 28/02 04/03 10,800 nil nil 41,700 2) MV HAWK 1 ACEC GYPSUM 24/02 24/02 01/03 nil 48,700 nil 1,000 3) MV AS VARESIA OSL N C.COAL 23/02 27/02 02/03 nil 22,500 nil 11,650 4) MV SEA ROSE OSL CEMENT 24/02 27/02 03/03 nil 20,700 nil 24,550 5) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 29/02 29/02 02/03 31,600 nil nil 33,750 6) MV ATLAS REPLY N C.COAL 24/02 26/02 29/02 nil 7,500 nil COMP 7) MV HONG YUAN INFINITY C.COAL 25/02 29/02 04/03 nil 7,500 nil 53,026 8) MV LANPAN 20 RAKESHMARINE CWC PIPE 05/11 06/11 29/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) MV APJ JAD SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 25/02 27/02 04/03 18,300 nil nil 34,206 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GRETA NK N C.COAL nil 53,202 nil 26/02 --- 2) MT TORM GUDRUN ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,755 nil 27/02 --- 3) MT SOUTHERN LION JMB SUL ACID nil 11,654 nil 01/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TUNA 7 NK MOP nil 27,500 nil 01/03 2) MV TAN BINH 26 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 02/03 3) MV UNITY SWS CONTAINER 4,600 nil nil 02/03 4) MT GAS COLUMBIA EATRANS AMMONIA nil 23,449 nil 02/03 5) MV RIO GOLD EATRANS SULPHUR nil 38,418 nil 02/03 6) MV DORIC VALOUR INFINITY S.COAL nil 35,261 nil 03/02 7) MT YANGTZE STAR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 265,169 nil 04/03 8) MV GENCO SURPRISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 61,040 nil 04/03 9) MV CHENNAI PERRU JMB TH.COAL 36,000 nil nil 04/03 10) MV GEM OF PARADIP JMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 05/03 11) MV ANNA ELISABETH ISIPL N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 05/03 12) MV GREAT PRAISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,203 nil 05/03 13) MT JAG AABHA JMB HSD nil 20,000 nil 06/03 14) MT BRUSSELS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 06/03 15) MV GENCO CAVALIER ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/03 16) MT ASTIPALAIA NK CRUDE OIL nil 202,216 nil 07/03 17) MV LARA NK LM. ST. nil 26,500 nil 07/03 18) MV ABU AL ABYAD ESPL DOLOMITE nil 49,735 nil 07/03 19) MV NUEVA ESPERANZ GAC N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 07/03 20) MV CALY MANX PMA N C.COAL nil 54,530 nil 08/03 21) MV APJ JAD SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 03/03 22) MV TUNA 7 CHOW PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 05/03 23) MT JAG PANKHI JMB HSD nil 25,000 nil 07/03 24) MV RHINE JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 62,453 nil 10/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL