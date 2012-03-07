Mar 07- Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ JAD GCMPL TH.COAL 06/03 06/03 07/03 41,400 nil nil 11,300 2) MV JAG RANI TATA LM. ST. 06/03 06/03 09/03 nil 8,000 nil 20,500 3) MT GAS COLUMBIA PPL AMMONIA 02/03 06/03 08/03 nil 6,700 nil 8,899 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GENCO SURPRISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS nil 61,040 nil 04/03 --- 2) MT BRUSSELS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 06/03 --- 3) MV ABU AL ABYAD ESPL DOLOMITE nil 49,735 nil 07/03 --- 4) MV GENCO CAVALIER ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 52,855 nil 07/03 --- 5) MT ASTIPALAIA NK CRUDE OIL nil 202,216 nil 07/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TUNA 7 CHOW PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 07/03 2) MV LARA CHOW LM. ST. nil 26,500 nil 07/03 3) MV NUEVA ESPERANZAGAC N C.COAL nil 33,025 nil 07/03 4) MT JAG PANKHI JMB HSD nil 25,005 nil 08/03 5) MV CALY MANX PMA N C.COAL nil 54,530 nil 09/03 6) MV GEM OF PARADIP JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 08/03 7) MV RHINE JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 62,453 nil 09/03 8) MV GREAT PRAISE ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,203 nil 11/03 9) MV RUBY STAR NK HB IRON nil 33,000 nil 13/03 10) MV JAG RAHUL OSL I.ORE PELLET nil 52,180 nil 10/03 11) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 10/03 12) MV CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 08/03 13) MV FOUR BUTTERFLY NK SULPHUR nil 31,500 nil 10/03 14) MV MEDI VALENCIA DEB LM. ST. nil 25,000 nil 12/03 15) MV LIA ISIPL S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/03 16) MV SEA MELODY TMILL LAM COKE nil 20,000 nil 15/03 17) MT GENMAR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 267,322 nil 15/03 18) MV AS VARESIA SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/03 19) MV HONGKONG ACEC LAM COKE nil 20,000 nil 15/03 20) MV TORM SALTHOLM CHOW C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL