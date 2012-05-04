May 04Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ MAHALAXMI PPT TH.COAL 02/05 02/05 04/05 53,200 nil nil 12,200 2) MV SEAWAYS VENTU SWS CNTR 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil 10 129 SWS CNTR 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil TOCOM 40 SWS CNTR 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil TOCOM 39 3) MV FULL SOURCES OSL C.COAL 28/04 30/04 05/05 nil 56,200 nil 9,073 4) MT EVGENIA IOCL CRUDE OIL 30/04 02/05 04/05 nil 2,50,000 nil 2,273 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SIMGE AKSOY ISIPL CEMENT CLINK nil 30,000 nil 03/05 --- 2) MV MALAVIKA NK I.ORE PELLET 10,000 nil nil 04/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GOOD UNION JMB HB IRON nil 38,500 nil 04/05 2) MV LYRIC SUN ISIPL C.COAL nil 31,500 nil 04/05 3) MV TAMAR SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 04/05 4) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 05/05 5) MT JAG AMISHA ACEC HSD nil 24,000 nil 07/05 6) MV BLUE SAPPHIRE NK S.COAL nil 47,451 nil 08/05 7) MV SPAR VIRGO ISIPL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 08/05 8) MV NAVIOS VECTOR DEB S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 09/05 9) MV KM KEELUNG NK C.COAL nil 64,638 nil 09/05 10) MV OCEAN LORD INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 37,788 nil 12/05 11) MV SAMJOHN AMITY CHOW C.COAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL