May 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GOOD UNION OSL HB IRON 04/05 04/05 08/05 nil 3,000 nil 35,500
2) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS AL. INGOTS 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil 107 32
SWS FE.CR 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil 23 17
SWS S.COIL 03/05 03/05 05/05 nil nil 39 COMP
3) MV. SIMGE AKSOY OSL CEMENT 03/05 04/05 06/05 nil 10,000 nil 21,500
4) MV. MALAVIKA OSL I.ORE 04/05 04/05 05/05 4,000 nil nil 5,155
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV LYRIC SUN ISIPL C.COAL nil 31,500 nil 05/05
2) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 05/05
3) MV TAMAR SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 06/05
4) MT RATNA URVI NK CRUDE OIL nil 52,000 nil 06/05
5) MV KLARA SWS CNTR nil nil 2,649 06/05
6) MV BLUE SAPPHIRE NK S.COAL nil 47,451 nil 08/05
7) MV SPAR VIRGO ISIPL S.COAL nil 32,800 nil 08/05
8) MT JAG AMISHA ACEC HSD nil 24,000 nil 09/05
9) MV KM KEELUNG NK C.COAL nil 64,638 nil 09/05
10) MT SMITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 274,296 nil 09/05
11) MV SIMGE AKSOY SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 53,000 nil nil 10/05
12) MV NAVIOS VECTOR DEB S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 12/05
13) MV OCEAN LORD INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 37,788 nil 12/05
14) MV SAMJOHN AMITY CHOW C.COAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05
15) MV GREAT IMMENSITYOSL LALPM nil 20,256 nil 14/05
