May 08Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV LYRIC MAHIMA C. COAL 05/05 05/05 08/05 nil 25,500 nil 6,000 2) MV.GOOD UNION OSL HB IRON 04/05 04/05 12/05 nil 18,500 nil 20,000 3) MV KLARA SWS CONTAINER 07/05 07/05 18/05 nil nil 96 49 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT RATNA URVI NK CRUDE OIL nil 52,000 nil 07/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BLUE NK S.COAL nil 47,451 nil 08/05 2) MV GEM JMB TH.COAL 69,000 nil nil 08/05 3) MV SPAR ISIPL S.COAL nil 32,800 nil 09/05 4) MV KM K NK C.COAL nil 64,638 nil 09/05 5) MT SMITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 274,296 nil 09/05 6) MV SIMGE SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 53,000 nil nil 10/05 7) MV SAGAR TMILL C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 11/05 8) MV SILVER JMB P. CARGO nil 3,429 nil 11/05 9) MT JAG ACEC HSD nil 24,000 nil 11/05 10) MV NAVIOS DEB S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 12/05 11) MV OCEAN INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 37,788 nil 12/05 12) MV SAMJOHN CHOW C.COAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05 13) MV MIMOSA ESSKAY S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 14/05 14) MT SC STEALTH NK SUL ACID nil 18,544 nil 14/05 15) MV GREAT OSL LAM COKE nil 20,256 nil 15/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL