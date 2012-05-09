May 09Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV.GOOD UNION OSL HB IRON 04/05 04/05 11/05 nil 23,700 nil 14,800
2) MV GEM PPT TH.COAL 08/05 08/05 10/05 28,300 nil nil 40,000
3) MV BLUE ACEC S.COAL 08/05 08/05 13/05 nil 6,000 nil 20,451
MV BLUE ACEC S.COAL 08/05 08/05 13/05 nil TOCOME 21,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT RATNA NK CRUDE nil 52,000 nil 07/05 ---
2) MV KM KEEL NK C.COAL nil 64,638 nil 09/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV SPAR ISIPL SCOAL nil 32,800 nil 09/05
2) MT SMITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 274,296 nil 09/05
3) MT PRATIBHA NK IMP-MSPIRIT nil 2,000 nil 09/05
4) MT SWARNA NK HSD nil 15,000 nil 10/05
5) MV SAGAR TMILL CCOAL nil 25,000 nil 11/05
6) MV SILVER JMB P CARGO nil 3,429 nil 11/05
7) MV SIMGE SCC(VSP) THCOAL 53,000 nil nil 11/05
8) MT JAG ACEC HSD nil 24,000 nil 12/05
9) MV NAVIOS DEB SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 12/05
10) MV OCEAN INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 37,788 nil 12/05
11) MV SAMJOHN CHOW CCOAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05
12) MV MIMOSA ESSKAY SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 14/05
13) MT SC STEALTH NK SUL ACID nil 18,544 nil 14/05
14) MV GREAT IMMENSITYOSL LAM COKE nil 20,256 nil 15/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL