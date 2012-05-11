May 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BLUE ACEC S.COAL 08/05 08/05 12/05 nil 26,451 nil COMP MV BLUE ACEC S.COAL 08/05 08/05 12/05 nil 2,500 nil 18,500 2) MV SPAR OSL S COAL 09/05 09/05 11/05 nil 29,500 nil 3,300 3) MV KM KEEL OSL C. COAL 09/05 09/05 13/05 nil 31,000 nil 33,638 4) MT SWARNA IOCL IMP-HSD 10/05 10/05 12/05 nil 1,000 nil 14,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT SMITI ASL CRUDE nil 274,296 nil 09/05 --- 2) MV GREAT ESPL SCOAL nil 63,642 nil 11/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SAGAR TMILL CCOAL nil 25,000 nil 11/05 2) MV SILVER JMB P CARGO nil 3,429 nil 11/05 3) MT JAG ACEC HSD nil 24,000 nil 12/05 4) MV JIA XIANG SCC(VSP) THCOAL 56,000 nil nil 12/05 5) MV OCEAN INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 37,788 nil 12/05 6) MV APJ GPR THCOAL 67,000 nil nil 13/05 7) MV NAVIOS DEB SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 13/05 8) MV SAMJOH CHOW CCOAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05 9) MV SIMGE SCC(VSP) THCOAL GCMPL 53,000 nil nil 13/05 10) MV MIMOSA ESSKAY SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 14/05 11) MV TAMAR NK THCOAL 45,000 nil nil 14/05 12) MT SC STEA NK SUL ACID nil 18,544 nil 14/05 13) MV GREAT OSL LAM COKE nil 20,256 nil 14/05 14) MV JAG RANI OSL PYROXENITE nil 25,000 nil 16/05 15) MV APJ JAI NK HB IRON nil 55,001 nil 19/05 16) MV NAVIOS GAC CCOAL nil 15,000 nil 21/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL