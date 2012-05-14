May 14Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KM KEEL OSL C. COAL 09/05 09/05 14/05 nil 60,800 nil 3,838 2) MV APJ PPT TH. COAL 13/05 13/05 15/05 31,800 nil nil 33,600 3) MV JIA PPT TH. COAL 13/05 13/05 14/05 47,600 nil nil 8,150 4) MV GREAT ACEC S.COAL 11/05 11/05 17/05 nil 24,000 nil 12,142 MV GREAT JMB S.COAL 11/05 11/05 17/05 nil TOCOME nil 27,500 5) MV SAGAR REPLY C. COAL 11/05 11/05 14/05 nil 25,000 nil 6,000 6) MV OCEAN IFFCO ROCK PHOS 12/05 13/05 14/05 nil 27,000 nil 10,788 7) MV NAVIOS ADANI S.COAL 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 9,000 nil 17,714 8) MT SMITI IOCL CRUDE OIL 09/05 12/05 14/05 nil 251000 nil 23294 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SAMJOHN CHOW CCOAL nil 62,415 nil 13/05 --- 2) MV MIMOSA ESSKAY SCOAL nil 27,370 nil 14/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SWARN JMB IMP-MSPIRIT nil 5,000 nil 14/05 2) MT HARSHA NK HSD/SKO nil 6,000 nil 14/05 3) MT SC STEA NK SUL ACID nil 18,544 nil 14/05 4) MV GREAT OSL LAM COKE nil 20,256 nil 15/05 5) MV TAMAR NK THCOAL 45,000 nil nil 15/05 6) MV GENCO NK SCOAL nil 32,300 nil 15/05 7) MV SIMGE SCC(VSP) THCOAL 53,000 nil nil 15/05 8) MT ETC GAC HSD nil 19,500 nil 15/05 9) MV GOLDEN JMB CCOAL nil 30,500 nil 15/05 10) MV GEMENNORE JMB THCOAL 69,000 nil nil 15/05 11) MV GEM PARADIP JMB THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 16/05 12) MV JAG OSL PYROXENITE nil 25,000 nil 16/05 13) MV SEAWAYS SWS CONTAINER 7,000 nil nil 17/05 14) MV APJ JAI NK HB IRON nil 55,001 nil 18/05 15) MT RABINDRANA JMB IMP-MSPIRIT nil 6,000 nil 19/05 16) MV XIANG JMB P CARGO nil 9,924 nil 20/05 17) MV NAVIOS GAC CCOAL nil 15,000 nil 21/05 18) MV GREEN INFINITY M COKE nil 10,000 nil 23/05 19) MT MARINA GPR CRUDE OIL nil 256,581 nil 23/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL