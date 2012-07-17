Jul 17- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SWARNA KAVERI IOCL HSD 14/07 14/07 16/07 nil 9,839 nil COMP IOCL S.K.O 14/07 14/07 16/07 nil 9,985 nil COMP 2) MV CS SORAYA SSS C.COAL 14/07 15/07 18/07 nil 30,000 nil 20,885 3) MT CAESAR GAC CRUDE OIL 10/07 15/07 17/07 nil225,000 nil 40,727 4) MV YANGTZE FLOU OSL I.ORE 14/07 17/07 19/07 1,400 nil nil 24,600 LMH I.ORE 14/07 17/07 19/07 TOCOM nil nil 5,500 5) MV U SEA PAGUERA INFINITY C.COAL 16/07 16/07 18/07 nil 7,000 nil 18,500 6) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA PPL AMMONIA 14/07 15/07 17/07 nil 5,000 nil 5,000 7) MV HENG SHUN XING NK SULPHUR 10/07 16/07 18/07 nil 13,000 nil 16,295 8) MV MAPLE RUBY ECB & CO. I.ORE 13/07 14/07 17/07 18,000 nil nil COMP ECB & CO. I.ORE 13/07 14/07 17/07 5,900 nil nil COMP OSL I.ORE 13/07 14/07 17/07 2,700 nil nil 9,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CHENNAI PERRU JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 14/07 2) MT TAJIMARE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 254,656 nil 20/07 3) MT VEDIKA PREM NK HSD nil 19,000 nil 20/07 4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 69,000 nil nil 19/07 5) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 21/07 6) MV RHODOS NK S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 21/07 7) MV ZORINA INFINITY M. COKE 27,500 nil nil 18/07 8) MV WHITE DIAMOND ESPL S.COAL 51,547 nil nil 19/07 9) MT ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 17,967 nil 20/07 10) MV ULTRA ROCAN INFINITY C.COAL 29,998 nil nil 22/07 11) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 22/07 12) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07 13) MV SEAWAYS VENTUR SWS CNTR nil nil 7,000 19/07 14) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB SUL ACID 19330\ nil nil 22/07 15) MV OMEGAS NK C.COAL 36,084 nil nil 21/07 16) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 26/07 17) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 25/07 18) MV HUI HONG INFINITY S.COAL nil 62,052 nil 30/07 19) MV TAN BINH 26 OSL A. COAL nil 6,599 nil 20/07 20) MT SOUTHERN CONDO JMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07 21) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. 51,500 nil nil 25/07 22) MV SAGAR JYOTI NK I. ORE(MAN) 32,500 nil nil 18/07 23) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 17/07 24) MT RABINDRANATH T JMB HSD nil 15,897 nil 18/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL