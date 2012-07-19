Jul 19Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV YANGTZE FLOUR OSL I.ORE 14/07 17/07 23/07 26,000 nil nil COMP
.) nil LMH I.ORE 14/07 17/07 23/07 5,200 nil nil 300
2) MV U SEA PAGUERA MAHIMA C.COAL 16/07 16/07 19/07 nil 24,500 nil 1,000
3) MV EAGLE PPL ROCK PHOS. 08/07 09/07 20/07 nil 42,000 nil 9,000
4) MT RABINDRANATH BPCL H.S.D 18/07 18/07 19/07 nil 5,500 nil 5,500
BPCL M.SPIRIT 18/07 18/07 19/07 nil 2,500 nil COMP
5) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 18/07 19/07 20/07 6,200 nil nil 62,600
6) MV ZORINA OSL M. COKE 18/07 18/07 22/07 nil 1,500 nil 26,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV SAGAR JYOTI NK I. ORE(MAN) 32,500 nil nil 19/07
2) MV TAN BINH 26 OSL A. COAL nil 6,599 nil 19/07
3) MV WHITE DIAMOND ESPL S.COAL nil 51,547 nil 19/07
4) MT VEDIKA PREM SSS HSD nil 19,000 nil 19/07
5) MT ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 17,967 nil 20/07
6) MT TAJIMARE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 254,656 nil 20/07
7) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CNTR nil nil 7,000 20/07
8) MV AP SVETI VLAHO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21/07
9) MV OMEGAS COSCO C.COAL nil 36,084 nil 21/07
10) MV RHODOS NK S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 21/07
11) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 22/07
12) MT SOUTHERN CONDORJMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07
13) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 19,330 nil 22/07
14) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 22/07
15) MV ULTRA ROCANV INFINITY C.COAL nil 29,998 nil 23/07
16) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 23/07
17) MV LUSITANIA G NK N C.COAL nil 55,338 nil 23/07
18) MV BUSAN STAR GAC N C.COAL nil 54,237 nil 23/07
19) MV AETOLIA MSSL LM. ST. nil 56,800 nil 23/07
20) MT JAG LOK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,788 nil 24/07
21) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 25/07
22) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 26/07
23) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07
24) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07
25) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 30/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL