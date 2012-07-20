Jul 20Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAN BINH 2 OSL A. COAL 19/07 19/07 20/07 nil 5,800 nil 799 2) MV WHITE DIAMOND OSL S.COAL 19/07 19/07 24/07 nil 7,000 nil 44,547 3) MV EAGLE PPL ROCK PHOS. 08/07 09/07 20/07 nil 50,000 nil 1,000 4) MV. SAGAR JYOTI LIBERTY I.ORE 19/07 19/07 22/07 6,000 nil nil 4,000 JMB I.ORE 19/07 19/07 22/07 TOCOM nil nil 22,000 5) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 18/07 19/07 20/07 52,300 nil nil 16,500 6) MV ZORINA OSL M. COKE 18/07 18/07 22/07 nil 10,200 nil 17,300 7) MT VEDIKA PREM IOCL H.S.D 19/07 19/07 22/07 nil TOCOM nil 19,000 IOCL S.K.O 19/07 19/07 22/07 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 IOCL H.S.D 19/07 19/07 22/07 TOCOM nil nil 10,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 17,967 nil 20/07 2) MT TAJIMARE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 254,656 nil 20/07 3) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CONTAINER 7,000 nil nil 20/07 4) MV AP SVETI VLAHO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21/07 5) MV RHODOS NK S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 21/07 6) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 22/07 7) MV OMEGAS COSCO C.COAL nil 36,084 nil 22/07 8) MV ULTRA ROCAN INFINITY C.COAL nil 29,998 nil 22/07 9) MT SOUTHERN CONDORJMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07 10) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 19,330 nil 22/07 11) MT PREM MALA SSS HSD/SKO nil 23,176 nil 22/07 12) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 23/07 13) MV LUSITANIA G NK N C.COAL nil 55,338 nil 23/07 14) MV AETOLIA MSSL LM. ST. nil 56,800 nil 23/07 15) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 24/07 16) MT JAG LOK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,788 nil 24/07 17) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 25/07 18) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 26/07 19) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07 20) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07 21) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 30/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL