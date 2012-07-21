Jul 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT VEDIKA IOCL HSD 19/07 19/07 22/07 nil 13,500 nil 5,000
nil IOCL SKO 19/07 19/07 22/07 TOCOME nil nil 7,000
nil IOCL HSD 19/07 19/07 22/07 TOCOME nil nil 7,000
2) MV ZORINA OSL M COKE 18/07 18/07 23/07 nil 13,300 nil 14,200
3) MV WHITE OSL S.COAL 19/07 19/07 24/07 nil 21,000 nil 30,547
4) MV SAGAR LIBERTY I.ORE 19/07 19/07 22/07 nil 10,000 nil COMP
nil BOXCO I.ORE 19/07 19/07 22/07 8,000 nil nil 14,000
5) MT ARGENT PPL P. ACID 20/07 20/07 22/07 nil 7,100 nil 10,868
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT TAJIMARE IOCL PLD ASL nil 254,656 nil 20/07 ---
2) MV SEAWAYS JSS/TATA SWS 670 nil nil 21/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV OMEGAS COSCO C.COAL nil 36,084 nil 22/07IMP
2) MV RHODOS NK S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 22/07IMP
3) MV ULTRA INFINITY C.COAL nil 29,998 nil 22/07IMP
4) MV AP SVETI VLAHO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 22/07EXP
5) MT SOUTHERN CONDORJMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07IMP
6) MT PREM MALA SSS HSD/SKO nil 23,176 nil 22/07IMP
7) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 19,330 nil 22/07IMP
8) MV CLIPPER COSCO P. CARGO nil 435 nil 22/07IMP
9) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL nil 67,000 nil 23/07EXP
10) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 23/07IMP
11) MV LUSITANIA G NK N C.COAL nil 55,338 nil 23/07IMP
12) MV AETOLIA MSSL LM. ST. nil 56,800 nil 23/07IMP
13) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 24/07IMP
14) MV CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 24/07EXP
15) MV NORD VENTURE NK C.COAL nil 23,000 nil 24/07IMP
16) MT JAG LOK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,788 nil 24/07IMP
17) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 25/07IMP
18) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 27/07IMP
19) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA nil 14,004 nil 27/07IMP
20) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07IMP
21) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07IMP
22) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 30/07IMP
23) MV BASHUND ASL I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 26/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL