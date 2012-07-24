Jul 24- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 23/07 23/07 24/07 nil 48,200 nil 17,200 2) MV WHITE OSL S.COAL 19/07 19/07 25/07 nil 41,000 nil 10,547 3) MT PREM MALA IOCL S.K.O 22/07 22/07 24/07 10,507 nil nil COMP IOCL HSD 22/07 22/07 24/07 nil 13,092 nil COMP 4) MV OMEGAS COSCO C.COAL 22/07 22/07 25/07 nil 30,000 nil 14,247 5) MT SOUTHERN CONDO JMB SUL ACID 22/07 22/07 24/07 nil 11,300 nil 2,316 6) MV AP SVETI VLAHO PPT TH.COAL 23/07 23/07 24/07 40,200 nil nil 2,800 PPT TH.COAL 23/07 23/07 24/07 TOCOM nil nil 9,140 7) MV LUSITANIA G NK N C.COAL 23/07 23/07 27/07 nil 10,000 nil 45,338 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT TAJIMARE IOCL PLD ASL nil 254,656 nil 20/07 --- 2) MV SEAWAYS JSS/TATA SWS 670 nil nil 21/07 --- 3) MV ULTRA INFINITY C.COAL 29,998 nil nil 22/07 --- 4) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB SUL ACID 19,330 nil nil 22/07 --- 5) MV AETOLIA MSSL LM. ST. nil 55,800 nil 24/07 --- 6) MV NORD VENTURE NK C.COAL nil 23,000 nil 24/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 24/07 2) MV HUA SHAN HAI NK C.COAL 36,000 nil nil 25/07 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL nil 69,000 nil 26/07 4) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 27/07 5) MV CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 24/07 6) MT KENSINGTON GAC CRUDE OIL 137,841 nil nil 27/07 7) MT JAG LOK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,788 nil 25/07 8) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 26/07 9) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 27/07 10) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA nil 14,004 nil 26/07 11) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 29/07 12) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07 13) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 01/08 14) MV BASHUND ASL I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 26/07 15) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR C.COAL 20,500 nil nil 27/07 16) MV MAROUDIO NK S.COAL 30,650 nil nil 28/07 17) MV KOTA RATU SWS CNTR nil 7,600 nil 28/07 18) MV JOANNA A NK SULPHUR 35,727 nil nil 29/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL