Jul 27- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TENNEI MARU PPT TH.COAL 25/07 25/07 27/07 46,400 nil nil 10,800 2) MV BALTIC PANTHER IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 26/07 26/07 26/07 nil 14,000 nil 37,500 3) MV AETOLIA MSSL LM. ST. 24/07 24/07 27/07 nil 49,000 nil 6,800 4) MT VEDIKA PREM SSS HSD 26/07 26/07 27/07 4,100 nil nil 1,396 5) MV NORD VENTURE NK C.COAL 24/07 25/07 27/07 nil 25,000 nil 8,000 6) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 26/07 26/07 27/07 nil 30,600 nil 25,100 7) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CNTR 21/07 21/07 28/07 nil nil 285 n.a. SWS FE.CR 21/07 21/07 28/07 nil 157 nil 140 8) MV HUA SHAN HAI NK C.COAL 26/07 26/07 29/07 nil 12,900 nil 28,660 9) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA 26/07 27/07 27/07 nil 2,000 nil 12,003 10) MV LUSITANIA G NK N C.COAL 23/07 23/07 28/07 nil 46,000 nil 9,338 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 37,500 nil 26/07 --- 2) MV ULTRA INFINITY C.COAL 29,998 nil nil 22/07 --- 3) MT JAG LOK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,788 nil 26/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 27/07 2) MV AETOLIA OSL I. ORE(MECH) 41,700 nil nil 28/07 3) MV RHODOS BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 27/07 4) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 27/07 5) MT ALGARVE GAC CRUDE OIL 255,034 nil nil 10/08 6) MT KENSINGTON GAC CRUDE OIL 137,841 nil nil 27/07 7) MT SWARNA KALASH JMB HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/07 8) MV WHITE DIAMOND BOTHRA I. ORE(MECH) nil 32,000 nil 30/07 9) MV IRIS HALO TMILL M. COKE nil 15,000 nil 28/07 10) MV SUN LUCIA SSPL PYROXENITE nil 30,000 nil 28/07 11) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07 12) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07 13) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 01/08 14) MV BASHUND ASL I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 27/07 15) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR C.COAL 20,500 nil nil 28/07 16) MV MAROUDIO NK S.COAL 30,650 nil nil 28/07 17) MV KOTA RATU SWS CNTR nil 7,600 nil 29/07 18) MV JOANNA A NK SULPHUR 35,727 nil nil 30/07 19) MV HERMANN S NK C.COAL 44,000 nil nil 01/08 20) MV BALTIC PANTHER MSSL PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 30/07 21) MV TUNA 7 BENLINE SULPHUR nil 31,219 nil 02/08 22) MT SCF TOMSK ISIPL AMMONIA nil 23,356 nil 03/08 23) MV GENCO HUNTER PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 54,048 nil 07/08 24) MV EQUINOX DREAM NK S.COAL 55,440 nil nil 02/08 25) MV CENTRANS AGLAI ESPL S.COAL 55,000 nil nil 03/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL