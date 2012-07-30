Jul 30Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AETOLIA PPT I.ORE 28/07 29/07 02/08 7,600 nil nil 7,600 2) MV IRIS HALO REPLY REPLY 28/07 28/07 30/07 nil 7,000 nil 3,000 3) MV ULTRA ROCANV ROY & CH. C.COAL 22/07 28/07 31/07 nil 18,500 nil 18,500 4) MV BASHUNDHARA-3 ACEC I.ORE 27/07 28/07 02/08 4,800 nil nil 4,800 5) MV MAROUDIO OSL S.COAL 28/07 28/07 02/08 nil 18,000 nil 36,350 6) MV LUCKY SUNDAY REPLY S.COAL 27/07 29/07 03/08 nil 4,000 nil 22,750 REPLY S.COAL 27/07 29/07 03/08 nil TOCOM nil 22,750 7) MV SUN LUCIA REPLY PYROXENITE 28/07 28/07 31/07 nil 15,500 nil 15,500 8) MV BALTIC PANTHER IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 26/07 26/07 30/07 nil 50,000 nil 1,500 9) MV PRABHU JIVESH MAHIMA C.COAL 28/07 28/07 30/07 nil 17,000 nil 5,300 10) MT JAG LOK IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 26/07 29/07 30/07 nil 53,900 nil 29,614 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ARWAD PRINCESS JAMES ROCK PHOS. nil 26,940 nil 28/07 --- 2) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07 --- 3) MV KOTA RATU SWS CNTR nil nil 7,600 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV WHITE DIAMOND BOTHRA I.ORE(MECH) 32,000 nil nil 01/08 2) MV JOANNA A NK SULPHUR nil 35,727 nil 30/07 3) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 31/07 4) MV BALTIC PANTHER MSSL PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 31/07 5) MV HUI HONG INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,052 nil 01/08 6) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 01/08 7) MV HERMANN S CANOPUS C.COAL nil 43,998 nil 01/08 8) MT IRIS VICTORIA NK HSD nil 20,000 nil 01/08 9) MV CARAVOS GLORY JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 65,270 nil 01/08 10) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/08 11) MV GREAT INTELL ASL S.COAL nil 67,950 nil 02/08 12) MV EQUINOX DREAM GAC S.COAL nil 55,440 nil 02/08 13) MV TUNA 7 BENLINE SULPHUR nil 31,219 nil 03/08 14) MT SCF TOMSK ISIPL AMMONIA nil 23,356 nil 03/08 15) MV CENTRANS AGLAIAESPL S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 05/08 16) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,487 nil 08/08 17) MT YANGTZE STAR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 264,949 nil 08/08 18) MV GENCO HUNTER PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 54,048 nil 08/08 19) MT ALGARVE GAC CRUDE OIL nil 255,034 nil 09/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL