WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Aug 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT VEDIKA IOCL IMP-HSD 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil 18,500 nil 2,179 MT VEDIKA IOCL EXP-HSD 19/08 19/08 21/08 nilTO COME nil 5,000 2) MV ULTRA PPT I.ORE 09/08 17/08 24/08 nil 19,600 nil 35,166 3) MV GOOD PPT TH. COAL 20/08 20/08 22/08 20,800 nil nil 28,600 4) MV DAEBO ACEC C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 6,700 nil 9,300 5) BULK COL MAHIMA C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 18,500 nil 8,000 6) MV ANNA OSL H.COAL 17/08 19/08 23/08 nil 29,000 nil 33,469 7) MV AENAOS OSL S.COAL 18/08 19/08 22/08 nil 21,000 nil 21,685 8) MV IKAN REPLY S.COAL 17/08 18/08 22/08 nil 40,000 nil 14,993 9) MV YOU XAUN IFFCO ROCK PHOS 15/08 18/08 21/08 nil 34,000 nil 8,120 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPTAIN NK I ORE(MECH) 42,000 nil nil ----- 14/08 2) MV AOM JMS CCOAL nil 66,000 nil ----- 17/08 3) MV SEAWAYS SWS CONTAINER 7,000 nil nil ----- 18/08 4) MV STAR SEA INFINITY M COKE nil 24,200 nil ----- 20/08 5) MV NEW NK SCOAL nil 50,950 nil ----- 20/08 6) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 11,503 nil ----- 20/08 7) MT CPO ASL HSD nil 24,956 nil ----- 21/08 8) MV YONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 62,000 nil ----- 21/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OMERA NK SULPHUR nil 38,033 nil 21/08 2) MT SWARNA JMB SKO nil 14,300 nil 22/08 3) MV GIOVANNA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 62,000 nil 22/08 4) MV SEA INFINITY C.COAL nil 22,500 nil 22/08 5) MT GENNARO GAC P. ACID nil 15,000 nil 22/08 6) MV TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 22/08 7) MV CHENNAI NK TH.COAL 37,000 nil nil 23/08 8) MV ATHOS OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,700 nil 24/08 9) MV CIELO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 24/08 10) MV JPO TMILL M. COKE nil 11,000 nil 24/08 11) MV ANANGEL ADM C.COAL nil 30,773 nil 25/08 12) MV CHESAPEAKE MSSL ROCK PHOS. nil 38,250 nil 25/08 13) MV SUMIHOU CHOW C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 25/08 14) MT AL MAJE GAC AMMONIA nil 15,350 nil 25/08 15) MV JAY ESSKAY S.COAL nil 53,000 nil 26/08 16) MV MAGNUM NK SULPHUR nil 38,500 nil 26/08 17) MV GOLDEN MSSL S.COAL nil 68,500 nil 26/08 18) MV AGGELO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 27/08 19) MV HYUNDAI NK P. CARGO nil 2,060 nil 27/08 20) MV JINDAL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 60,196 nil 27/08 21) MV APJ MAHALA GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 27/08 22) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 13,589 nil 28/08 23) MV LORENTZ GAC LM. ST. nil 30,000 nil 28/08 24) MT SCF ISIPL AMMONIA nil 17,868 nil 28/08 25) MV EVER OSL COKE BREEZE nil 20,406 nil 29/08 26) MT SAMAIL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 233,863 nil 30/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0