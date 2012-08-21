Aug 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT VEDIKA IOCL IMP-HSD 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil 18,500 nil 2,179 MT VEDIKA IOCL EXP-HSD 19/08 19/08 21/08 nilTO COME nil 5,000 2) MV ULTRA PPT I.ORE 09/08 17/08 24/08 nil 19,600 nil 35,166 3) MV GOOD PPT TH. COAL 20/08 20/08 22/08 20,800 nil nil 28,600 4) MV DAEBO ACEC C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 6,700 nil 9,300 5) BULK COL MAHIMA C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 18,500 nil 8,000 6) MV ANNA OSL H.COAL 17/08 19/08 23/08 nil 29,000 nil 33,469 7) MV AENAOS OSL S.COAL 18/08 19/08 22/08 nil 21,000 nil 21,685 8) MV IKAN REPLY S.COAL 17/08 18/08 22/08 nil 40,000 nil 14,993 9) MV YOU XAUN IFFCO ROCK PHOS 15/08 18/08 21/08 nil 34,000 nil 8,120 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPTAIN NK I ORE(MECH) 42,000 nil nil ----- 14/08 2) MV AOM JMS CCOAL nil 66,000 nil ----- 17/08 3) MV SEAWAYS SWS CONTAINER 7,000 nil nil ----- 18/08 4) MV STAR SEA INFINITY M COKE nil 24,200 nil ----- 20/08 5) MV NEW NK SCOAL nil 50,950 nil ----- 20/08 6) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 11,503 nil ----- 20/08 7) MT CPO ASL HSD nil 24,956 nil ----- 21/08 8) MV YONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 62,000 nil ----- 21/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OMERA NK SULPHUR nil 38,033 nil 21/08 2) MT SWARNA JMB SKO nil 14,300 nil 22/08 3) MV GIOVANNA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 62,000 nil 22/08 4) MV SEA INFINITY C.COAL nil 22,500 nil 22/08 5) MT GENNARO GAC P. ACID nil 15,000 nil 22/08 6) MV TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 22/08 7) MV CHENNAI NK TH.COAL 37,000 nil nil 23/08 8) MV ATHOS OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,700 nil 24/08 9) MV CIELO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 24/08 10) MV JPO TMILL M. COKE nil 11,000 nil 24/08 11) MV ANANGEL ADM C.COAL nil 30,773 nil 25/08 12) MV CHESAPEAKE MSSL ROCK PHOS. nil 38,250 nil 25/08 13) MV SUMIHOU CHOW C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 25/08 14) MT AL MAJE GAC AMMONIA nil 15,350 nil 25/08 15) MV JAY ESSKAY S.COAL nil 53,000 nil 26/08 16) MV MAGNUM NK SULPHUR nil 38,500 nil 26/08 17) MV GOLDEN MSSL S.COAL nil 68,500 nil 26/08 18) MV AGGELO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 27/08 19) MV HYUNDAI NK P. CARGO nil 2,060 nil 27/08 20) MV JINDAL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 60,196 nil 27/08 21) MV APJ MAHALA GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 27/08 22) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 13,589 nil 28/08 23) MV LORENTZ GAC LM. ST. nil 30,000 nil 28/08 24) MT SCF ISIPL AMMONIA nil 17,868 nil 28/08 25) MV EVER OSL COKE BREEZE nil 20,406 nil 29/08 26) MT SAMAIL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 233,863 nil 30/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL