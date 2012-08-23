Aug 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ANNA OSL H.COAL 17/08 19/08 24/08 nil 50,000 nil 12,469 2) MT CPO IOCL HSD 21/08 21/08 23/08 nil 22,000 nil 3,000 3) MV ULTRA PPT I.ORE 09/08 17/08 26/08 nil 22,900 nil 31,866 4) MV TAMIL PPT TH. COAL 22/08 22/08 24/08 6,700 nil nil 37,500 5) MV NEW SPIRIT ACEC S.COAL 20/08 22/08 25/08 nil 10,000 nil 40,950 6) MV SEABOSS MAHIMA C.COAL 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil 7,500 nil 20,500 7) MV OMERAI PPL SULPHUR 22/08 22/08 22/08 nil 3,500 nil 34,533 8) MT GENNARO IFFCO SUL. ACID 20/08 22/08 23/08 nil 1,000 nil 14,997 9) MT SOUTHERN IFFCO SUL ACID 20/08 22/08 23/08 nil 9,200 nil 2,303 10) MV STAR SEA ACEC M. COKE 20/08 21/08 24/08 nil 15,800 nil 8,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPTAIN NK I ORE(MECH) 42,000 nil nil ----- 14/08 2) MV AOM JMS CCOAL nil 66,000 nil ----- 17/08 3) MV SEAWAYS SWS CONTAINER 7,000 nil nil ----- 18/08 4) MV YONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 62,000 nil ----- 21/08 5) MT SWARNA JMB SKO nil 14,300 nil ----- 21/08 6) MV OMERA NK SULPHUR nil 34,533 nil ----- 22/08 7) MV GIOVANNA INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 62,000 nil ----- 22/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV JPO DOR TMILL M COKE nil 11,000 nil 24/08 2) MV ATHOS OSL ROCK PHOS nil 50,703 nil 24/08 3) MV CIELO BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 24/08 4) MV CHESAPEAKE MSSL ROCK PHOS nil 38,250 nil 24/08 5) MV CHENNAI NK THCOAL 37,000 nil nil 25/08 6) MV SUMIHOU CHOW CCOAL nil 35,000 nil 25/08 7) MV THRUSH BOTHRA THCOAL 52,000 nil nil 25/08 8) MV ANANGEL ADM CCOAL nil 30,773 nil 25/08 9) MT AL MAJED GAC AMMONIA nil 15,350 nil 25/08 10) MV MAGNUM NK SULPHUR nil 38,500 nil 25/08 11) MV JAY ESSKAY SCOAL nil 55,000 nil 26/08 12) MV GOLDEN MSSL SCOAL nil 68,500 nil 26/08 13) MV AGGELOS INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 55,000 nil 27/08 14) MV HYUNDAI NK P CARGO nil 2,060 nil 27/08 15) MT STAVANGER ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 81,365 nil 27/08 16) MV JINDAL NK ROCK PHOS nil 60,196 nil 27/08 17) MV APJ MAHALA GPR THCOAL 67,000 nil nil 27/08 18) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 13,589 nil 28/08 19) MV LORENTZOS GAC LM ST nil 30,000 nil 28/08 20) MV MALAVIKA NK LM ST nil 40,000 nil 28/08 21) MT SAMAIL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 256,842 nil 30/08 22) MV EVER OSL COKE BREEZE nil 20,406 nil 30/08 23) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,506 nil 31/08 24) MT SCF TOMSK ISIPL AMMONIA nil 17,868 nil 01/09 25) MV OCEAN JAMES P CARGO nil 595 nil 01/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL