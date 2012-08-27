BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi
* Announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV YONG JIA OSL C.COAL 21/08 23/08 28/08 nil 50,800 nil 10,410 2) MV CIELO PPT TH. COAL 24/08 25/08 27/08 nil 46,800 nil 19,840 3) MV SEAWAYS SWS FE. CR 18/08 25/08 28/08 nil 120 nil COMP .) MV SEAWAYS SWS S.COAL 18/08 25/08 28/08 nil 58 nil 1 .) MV SEAWAYS SWS AL.INGOTS 18/08 25/08 28/08 nil TOCOME nil 44 4) MV AOM MILENA ACEC C.COAL 17/08 25/08 29/08 nil 37,000 nil 29,000 5) MV JAY OSL S.COAL 26/08 26/08 30/08 nil 12,500 nil 42,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPTAIN NK I ORE(MECH) 35,000 nil nil ----- 14/08 2) MV OMERA NK SULPHUR nil 34,533 nil ----- 22/08 3) MV CHESAPEAKE MSSL ROCK PHOS nil 38,250 nil ----- 24/08 4) MV SUMIHOU CHOW CCOAL nil 35,000 nil ----- 25/08 5) MV ANANGEL ADM CCOAL nil 30,773 nil ----- 25/08 6) MV MAGNUM NK SULPHUR nil 38,500 nil ----- 25/08 7) MV GL PRIMER BOTHRA I ORE(MAN) 30,000 nil nil ----- 26/08 8) MV ATRO 3 INFINITY I ORE(MAN) 27,000 nil nil ----- 26/08 9) MV AGGELOS INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 55,000 nil ----- 27/08 10) MV GOLDEN MSSL SCOAL nil 68,500 nil ----- 27/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT STAVANGER ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 81,365 nil 27/08 2) MV THRUSH BOTHRA THCOAL 52,000 nil nil 27/08 3) MT SOUTHERN JMB SUL ACID nil 13,589 nil 27/08 4) MV YONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 63,030 nil 27/08 5) MV KOTA SWS CONTAINER 8,600 nil nil 28/08 6) MV LORENTZOS GAC LM ST nil 30,000 nil 28/08 7) MV MALAVIKA NK LM ST nil 40,000 nil 28/08 8) MV GEM OF ENN JMB THCOAL 69,000 nil nil 28/08 9) MV HYUNDAI NK P CARGO nil 2,060 nil 28/08 10) MV JINDAL NK ROCK PHOS nil 60,196 nil 28/08 11) MT SAMPURNA JMB HSD nil 10,036 nil 28/08 12) MV KONSTAN NK SULPHUR nil 32,313 nil 29/08 13) MV EVER OSL COKE BREEZE nil 20,406 nil 29/08 14) MT SAMAIL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 256,842 nil 29/08 15) MT DESH JMB CRUDE OIL nil 286,090 nil 30/08 16) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,506 nil 31/08 17) MV SEA ADM SCOAL nil 64,582 nil 31/08 18) MV APJ MAH GPR THCOAL 67,000 nil nil 31/08 19) MT SCF TOM ISIPL AMMONIA nil 17,868 nil 01/09 20) MV ANDROMED TMILL LM ST nil 27,000 nil 01/09 21) MV GRM ACEC CCOAL nil 79,689 nil 02/09 22) MV PAIWAN ACEC RPCOKE nil 8,500 nil 02/09 23) MV NOSCO CHOW CCOAL nil 19,865 nil 03/09 24) MV OCEAN JAMES P CARGO nil 595 nil 03/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------