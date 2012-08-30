Aug 30Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KOTA SWS CNTNR 28/08 29/08 30/08 nil 250 nil COMP MV KOTA SWS FE.CR 28/08 29/08 30/08 39 nil nil COMP MV KOTA SWS AL INGOTS 28/08 29/08 30/08 18 nil nil 97 2) MV ATRO ACEC I.ORE 28/08 28/08 30/08 23,200 nil nil 3,800 3) MV SUMIHO MAHIMA C.COAL 25/08 28/08 01/09 nil 16,500 nil 26,327 4) MV JAY ADANI S.COAL 26/08 26/08 30/08 52,000 nil nil 3,000 5) MV MALAVIKA OSL LM ST. 28/08 28/08 01/09 14,000 nil nil 26,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OMERA I NK SULPHUR nil 34,533 nil ----- 22/08 2) MV ANANGEL ADM CCOAL 30,775 nil nil ----- 25/08 3) MV GL PRIME BOTHRA I ORE(MAN) nil 30,000 nil ----- 26/08 4) MV AGGELOS B INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 55,000 nil ----- 27/08 5) MV GOLDEN MSSL SCOAL nil 68,500 nil ----- 27/08 6) MV YONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 63,030 nil ----- 28/08 7) MV HYUNDAI NK P CARGO nil 2,060 nil ----- 28/08 8) MV JINDAL NK ROCK PHOS nil 60,196 nil ----- 28/08 9) MV KONSTA NK SULPHUR nil 32,313 nil ----- 29/08 10) MT SAMAIL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 256,842 nil ----- 29/08 11) MV EVER OSL COKE BREEZE nil 20,406 nil ----- 29/08 12) MV CHENNAI JMB THCOAL 25,000 nil nil ----- 30/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DIONE INFINITY CCOAL nil 61,519 nil 30/08 2) MT DESH JMB CRUDE OIL nil 286,090 nil 30/08 3) MT SUVARNA JMB HSD 10,000 nil nil 30/08 4) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,506 nil 31/08 5) MV CHENNA JMB THCOAL 37,000 nil nil 31/08 6) MT SCF ISIPL AMMONIA nil 17,868 nil 01/09 7) MV SEA ADM SCOAL nil 64,582 nil 01/09 8) MV CANARY NK ROCK PHOS nil 19,500 nil 01/09 9) MV ANDRO TMILL LM ST nil 27,000 nil 01/09 10) MV GRM ACEC CCOAL nil 79,689 nil 02/09 11) MV MALAVIKA NK IORE PELLET 51,250 nil nil 02/09 12) MV FURNESS ISIPL MOP nil 35,000 nil 02/09 13) MV APJ MAH GPR THCOAL 67,000 nil nil 02/09 14) MT ATHINA M JMB CRUDE OIL nil 83,229 nil 02/09 15) MV PAIWAN ACEC RPCOKE nil 8,500 nil 03/09 16) MV NOSCO CHOW CCOAL nil 19,865 nil 04/09 17) MV VISHVA NK SCOAL nil 30,000 nil 04/09 18) MV OCEAN JAMES P CARGO nil 595 nil 05/09 19) MV NORD PMA SCOAL nil 30,000 nil 05/09 20) MT KIMOLOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 265,822 nil 07/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL