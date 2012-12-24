Dec 24Port conditions of Pardip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CB ADVENTURE OSL COKE BREEZE 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil 20,200 nil 9,126 2) MV CHENNAI JAYAM PPT TH.COAL 23/12 23/12 24/12 nil 13,200 nil 8,900 3) MV TRANS HANGZHOU OSL C.COAL 15/12 24/12 28/12 nil nil nil 57,961 4) MV MAIRINI ACEC S.COAL 08/12 08/12 24/12 nil nil nil COMP ACEC S.COAL 08/12 08/12 24/12 nil nil nil COMP LIBERTY S.COAL 08/12 08/12 24/12 nil nil nil COMP 5) MV MADONNA III S.COAL REPLY 20/12 23/12 26/12 3,000 nil nil 26,752 6) MV MAIRINI I.ORE PELLET ESIL-PDP 23/12 24/12 28/12 nil nil nil 62,120 7) MT GAS LINE PPL AMMONIA 23/12 23/12 25/12 nil 11,000 nil 12,001 8) MV MYKONOS SEAS IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 21/12 22/12 24/12 nil 37,000 nil 14,346 11) MV GMT PHOENIX REPLY LAM COKE 15/12 22/12 25/12 7,000 nil nil 6,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV KANG HING INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 51,850 nil ----- 13/01 2) MV RED FIN YISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 53,850 nil ----- 18/01 3) MV CHANG INFIN M.COKE nil 5,000 nil ----- 20/01 4) MV NIKOLAOS INFINITY C.COAL nil 46,000 nil ----- 22/01 5) MV SUNNY HOPE GAC LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil ----- 22/01 6) MV JAY JMS N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil ----- 23/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 24/12 2) MT SUVARNA SWARAJ JMB HSD nil 15,000 nil 24/12 3) MV HONGXIN BLUE S TMILL CR.CON 21,500 nil nil 24/12 4) MV VLAZAKIS I ESSKAY S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 24/12 5) MV BULK LEO NK SULPHUR nil 26,282 nil 24/12 6) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 25/12 7) MT SUCCESS MARLIN ASL SUL ACID nil 15,158 nil 25/12 8) MV APJ KAIS ADM I.ORE PE nil 53,901 nil 25/12 9) MV JIA LONG SHAN NK UREA nil 52,740 nil 25/12 10) MV SPAR VEGA ISIPL ROCK PHO nil 53,430 nil 25/12 11) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,495 nil 26/12 12) MV GENCO CAVALIE ESPL S.COAL nil 51,450 nil 26/12 13) MV CAPTAIN V LIV NK HB IRON nil 54,852 nil 26/12 14) MV KANG HING NK TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 26/12 15) MV PISTI BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 26/12 16) MT SOUTHERN UNIC JMB SUL ACID nil 5,400 nil 28/12 17) MT ATHINA M JMB CRUDE OI nil 47,470 nil 28/12 18) MV ABU AL ABYAD OSL ROCK PHO nil 51,800 nil 28/12 19) MV AMS PIGASUS I MSSL S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 28/12 20) MV SEA GUARDIAN JMB C.COAL nil 22,128 nil 30/12 21) MT IOANNA GPR CRUDE OI nil 242,153 nil 31/12 22) MV AGIOS EFRAIM JMS C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 02/01 23) MT ELIZA GPR CRUDE OI nil 271,385 nil 03/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL