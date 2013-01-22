Jan 22- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO THCOAL 21/01 21/01 22/01 46,300 nil nil 24,000 2) MV DL TULIP KALINGA CAL RPCOKE 17/01 18/01 21/01 15,655 nil nil COMP 3) MV LIA AARTI SCOAL 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 16,000 nil COMP ACCPL SCOAL 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 9,001 nil COMP 4) MV MP PANAMAX 6 TATA LM ST 17/01 19/01 24/01 nil 26,000 nil 17,000 5) MT AS OLIVIA PPL SUL ACID 20/01 20/01 22/01 nil 16,800 nil 2,100 6) MV DIAMOND SEA IFFCO ROCK PHOS 18/01 20/01 23/01 nil 40,800 nil 11,700 7) MV MATUMBA BH STEEL IORE PELLET 21/01 21/01 25/01 8,000 nil nil 42,936 8) MV DARYA LOK MAHIMA C.COAL 21/01 21/01 25/01 nil 8,000 nil 43,647 9) MV YONG TAI NINL C.COAL 21/01 21/01 25/01 nil 12,500 nil 47,939 10) MT HELLESPONT IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 21/01 21/01 23/01 nil TOCOME nil 78,289 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT SHINYO SPLENDORGAC CRUDE OIL nil 278,486 nil 14/01 --- 2) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CNTR nil nil 8,000 17/01 --- 3) MV NORD PISCES PMA SCOAL nil 69,881 nil 21/01 --- 4) MV VISHVA VIKAS JMB CCOAL nil 31,003 nil 22/01 --- 5) MV VENUS HISTORY ACEC CCOAL nil 66,000 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV UNITED MILOS BOTHRA I ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 23/01 2) MV ULTRA GUJARAT NK I ORE(MAN) 28,000 nil nil 28/01 3) MV WHITE HAWK LHELMS SCOAL nil 34,163 nil 22/01 4) MV CAPETAN NK ROCK PHOS nil 48,907 nil 22/01 5) MV DIAMOND SEA GAC THCOAL 37,000 nil nil 23/01 6) MV MALAVIKA NK IORE PELLET 52,500 nil nil 23/01 7) MV PRABHU DAS ILHELMS CCOAL nil 74,136 nil 23/01 8) MV ATLANTICA NK LM ST nil 25,000 nil 23/01 9) MV WREN BOTHRA THCOAL 52,000 nil nil 23/01 10) MV CHENNAI JMB THCOAL 38,000 nil nil 24/01 11) MV ST PAUL INFINITY M COKE nil 27,520 nil 25/01 12) MT GOLD EXPRESS ASL HSD nil 27,000 nil 25/01 13) MV SEA QUEEN II INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 53,800 nil 26/01 14) MT FAIRCHEM NK SUL ACID nil 19,380 nil 26/01 15) MV MAGNUM FORTUNE NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 44,000 nil 26/01 16) MV GOOD TRADE NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,227 nil 26/01 17) MV KOTA NELAYAN SWS CNTR nil nil 7,700 27/01 18) MV NAVIOS HERAKLESESSKAY N CCOAL nil 51,400 nil 29/01 19) MV POS ALEXANDRIT BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 24/01 20) MT GAS CAT NK AMMONIA nil 18,504 nil 29/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL