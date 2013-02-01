BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 01- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ST PAUL INFINITY M COKE 25/01 26/01 01/02 nil 6,000 nil COMP INFINITY M COKE 25/01 26/01 01/02 nil 14,800 nil 6,720 2) MV GRETA ESSKAY S.COAL 26/01 28/01 31/01 nil 33,732 nil COMP 3) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA TH.COAL 28/01 30/01 31/01 nil 46,500 nil 8,498 4) MV GOOD TRADE NAVSHIP HB IRON 27/01 29/01 02/02 nil 26,000 nil 26,227 5) MV SEA QUEEN II INFINITY ROCK PHOS 27/01 29/01 31/01 nil 45,600 nil 8,200 6) MV ULTRA GUJARAT NK I. ORE(MAN) 30/01 30/01 02/02 3,000 nil nil 24,974 7) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB THCOAL 29/01 30/01 01/02 nil 5,200 nil 65,100 8) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA TH.COAL 28/01 30/01 31/01 46,500 nil nil 8,498 9) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CNTR 17/01 26/01 02/02 nil nil 127 COMP 10) MV PRABHU DAS WILHELMS C.COAL 23/01 31/01 02/02 nil 2,500 nil 17,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPETAN NK ROCK PHOS nil 48,907 nil 22/01 --- 2) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 3) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV NAVIOS HERAKLESESSKAY N CCOAL nil 51,400 nil 02/02 2) MV GENIUS STAR II GPR FECR 3,500 nil nil 02/02 3) MV BULK AMERICAS INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 54,100 nil 31/01 4) MV SVENNER SSS FECR 3,500 nil nil 29/01 5) MV TIARA GLOBE ESSKAY THCOAL 70,000 nil nil 30/01 6) MT ANDROS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 281,314 nil 02/02 7) MV CF DIAMOND INFINITY CCOAL nil 35,000 nil 02/02 8) MT BUNGA LAUREL SSS SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 02/02 9) MV MARITIME JMB ROCK PHOS nil 55,883 nil 04/02 10) MT SOUTHERN HAWK JMB SUL ACID nil 13,855 nil 04/02 11) MV BLUE MARLIN-1 JMB ROCK PHOS nil 54,003 nil 06/02 12) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 20,000 nil 03/02 13) MV JAG RATAN INFINITY LM ST nil 48,960 nil 04/02 14) MV VISHVA VIJETA ESSKAY THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 01/02 15) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY THCOAL 70,000 nil nil 02/02 16) MT DAWN MEERUT ASL MP-MSPIRIT nil 5,000 nil 02/02 17) MT SWARNA PUSHP JMB HSD nil 15,000 nil 04/02 18) MT SICHEM PACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,098 nil 06/02 19) MV NORD VENTURE CHOW CCOAL nil 62,006 nil 07/02 20) MT BW LION GPR CRUDE OIL nil 251,347 nil 07/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------