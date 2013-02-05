BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
Feb 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT PRUDENT IOCL HSD 04/02 04/02 05/02 nil 7,000 nil 2,807 .) nil IOCL S.K.O 04/02 04/02 05/02 nil 5,600 nil 3,445 2) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY THCOAL 02/02 03/02 05/02 nil 54,400 nil 14,500 3) MV MAGNUM FORTUNE BH STEEL HB IRON 26/01 31/01 06/02 nil 35,400 nil 8,575 4) MV SVENNER PPT TH.COAL 03/02 04/02 06/02 nil 8,000 nil 48,000 5) MV NAVIOS HERAKLESOSL N C.COAL 04/02 04/02 09/02 nil 6,800 nil 44,578 6) MV CF DIAMOND INFINITY CCOAL 04/02 04/02 07/02 nil 13,000 nil 34,000 7) MT SOUTHERN HAWK JMB SUL ACID 03/02 04/02 05/02 nil 7,100 nil 6,755 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPETAN NK ROCK PHOS nil 48,907 nil 22/01 --- 2) MT ANDROS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 281,314 nil 02/02 --- 3) MV REA SSS THCOAL 45,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 4) MT SWARNA GODAVARIJMB CRUDE OIL nil 10,000 nil 05/02 --- 5) MT SWARNA PUSHP JMB HSD nil 15,000 nil 05/02 --- 6) MT SANMAR STANZA JMB HSD nil 19,997 nil 05/02 --- 7) MV BLUE OCEAN SSPL PYROXENITE nil 32,000 nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MARITIME JMB ROCK PHOS nil 55,883 nil 05/02 2) MV BLUE MARLIN-1 JMB ROCK PHOS nil 54,003 nil 07/02 3) MV JAG RATAN INFINITY LM ST nil 48,960 nil 05/02 4) MT SICHEM PACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,098 nil 06/02 5) MV NORD VENTURE CHOW CCOAL nil 62,006 nil 07/02 6) MT BW LION GPR CRUDE OIL nil 251,347 nil 07/02 7) MV BEIJING INFINITY I ORE(MAN) 8,000 nil nil 05/02 8) MV BULK AMERICAS BOTHRA I ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 05/02 9) MV CHENNAI LIBERTY THCOAL 38,000 nil nil 05/02 10) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 06/02 11) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 05/02 12) MV SHIMANAMI TMILL LAM COKE nil 10,000 nil 06/02 13) MV ALLCARGO LAXMI SSP SCOAL 5,600 nil nil 08/02 14) MT GREENWICK PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 10,900 nil 08/02 15) MV ORIENT ORCHID ESSKAY SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 08/02 16) MV JAG ARNAV ESSKAY THCOAL 70,000 nil nil 09/02 17) MV INDUS FORTUNE ESPL SCOAL nil 82,495 nil 09/02 18) MT PROSPERITY SPSPL CRD PALMOIL nil 5,000 nil 09/02 19) MT OVERSEAS ROS GAC CRUDE OIL nil 140,642 nil 10/02 20) MT MID FIGHTER ASL SUL ACID nil 20,500 nil 10/02 21) MV HEILAN EQUILI INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 51,650 nil 12/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.75 billion rupees ($306.37 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)