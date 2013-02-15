Feb 15- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. GRETA APG/SC TH.COAL 11/02 13/02 14/02 53,292 nil nil COMP 2) MV. APJ SURYAVIR TANGEDCO TH.COAL 14/02 14/02 15/02 49,200 nil nil 19,700 3) MV. INDUS FORTUNE TSIL S.COAL 10/02 13/02 19/02 nil 21,000 nil 4,500 4) MT. PREM MALA IOCL IMP - S.K.O 14/02 14/02 15/02 22,500 nil nil 2,500 5) MV. GOOD TRADE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 14/02 14/02 15/02 7,200 nil nil 20,300 6) MV. MEGA STAR TATA LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 17/02 3,000 nil nil 43,000 7) MV. AGRIA BH STEEL LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 18/02 10,000 nil nil 11,000 nil DOLOMITE LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 18/02 nil COMP nil 29,570 8) MV. BLUE MARLIN-1 IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 07/02 14/02 17/02 10,900 nil nil 43,103 9) MT. MID FIGHTER IFFCO SUL ACID 12/02 14/02 16/02 9,300 nil nil 9,300 10) MT. OVERSEAS ROS IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 14/02 14/02 16/02 nil 40,000 nil148,152 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. HEILAN EQU NFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 51,650 nil 12/02 --- 2) MT. ELIZABETH I.A GAC CRUDE OIL nil 275,922 nil 14/02 --- 3) MV. CHENNAI PER LIBERTY TH.COA 38,000 nil nil 14/02 --- 4) MV. GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT. SUCCESS XXXIIIASL SUL ACID nil 5,000 nil 17/02 2) MT. TAJIMARE GPR CRUDE OIL nil 260,000 nil 23/02 3) MT. BELSIZE PARK SSS SUL ACID 18,543 nil nil 16/02 4) MV. UNITY SWS nil 8,700 nil CNTR 16/02 5) MV. JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL nil 9,000 nil 18/02 6) MV. HEILAN SPRING nil nil 52,900 nil nil 20/02 7) MV. NIKOLAS III SSS I. ORE(MA 35,000 nil nil 15/02 8) MV. SHIMANAMI Q BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 45,000 nil nil 17/02 9) MV. MARYLEBONE BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 26,000 nil nil 17/02 10) MV. CF DIAMOND ESSKAY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 14/02 11) MV. RICH OCEAN 17 GPR HCFCO 8,000 nil nil 17/02 12) MV. COMMON FAITH OSL S.COAL nil 55,024 nil 20/02 13) MV. KOTA HAPAS SWS nil 9,000 nil CNTR 21/02 14) MV. VENUS HERITAGEnil BENLINE nil 92,200 nil 18/02 15) MT. MARAN CAPELLA GAC CRUDE OIL 133,556 nil nil 20/02 16) MV. HE BO BOTHRA TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 17/02 17) MV. AGRIA BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 18/02 18) MT. FAIRCHEM EAGLESSS SUL ACID nil 22,006 nil 19/02 19) MV. MINOAN FALCON SSS C.COAL 50,430 nil nil 25/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL