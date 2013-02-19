Feb 19- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV. INDUS FORTUNE TSIL S.COAL 10/02 13/02 19/02 nil 25,500 nil COMP
2) MV. MEGA STAR TATA LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 17/02 28,500 nil nil 17,500
3) MV. AGRIA BH STEEL LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 18/02 21,000 nil nil COMP
4) MV. GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/02 16/02 18/02 70,515 nil nil COMP
5) MV. CF DIAMOND ADANI TH.COAL 17/02 17/02 20/02 45,000 nil nil 25,700
6) MT. BELSIZE PARK PPL SUL ACID 16/02 16/02 18/02 13,495 nil nil COMP
7) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM TANGEDCO TH.COAL 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil 20,700 nil 1,800
8) MV. RICH OCEAN 17 IMFA HCFCO 18/02 18/02 19/02 5,000 nil nil 3,000
9) MV. UNITY SWS CNTR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 45 COMP
nil TATA FE.CR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 100 18
nil RAWMET CR.CON 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 6 COMP
nil NALCO AL. INGOTS 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 35 15
10) MT. MARIA PRINCESSIOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 18/02 18/02 19/02 56,000 nil nil 2,480
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT. ELIZABETH I.A GAC CRUDE OIL nil 275,922 nil 14/02 ---
2) MV. VENUS HERITAGEBENLINE S.COAL nil 91,956 nil 18/02 ---
3) MT. SUCCESS XXXIIIASL SUL ACID nil 5,000 nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT. TAJIMARE GPR CRUDE OIL nil 260,000 nil 23/02
2) MV. JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL nil 9,000 nil 18/02
3) MV. HEILAN SPRING nil nil 52,900 nil nil 20/02
4) MV. NIKOLAS III SSS I. ORE(MA 35,000 nil nil 15/02
5) MV. SHIMANAMI Q BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 45,000 nil nil 17/02
6) MV. MARYLEBONE BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 26,000 nil nil 17/02
7) MV. COMMON FAITH OSL S.COAL nil 55,024 nil 20/02
8) MT. MARAN CAPELLA GAC CRUDE OIL 133,556 nil nil 20/02
9) MV. HE BO BOTHRA TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 17/02
10) MV. AGRIA BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 18/02
11) MV. TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 19/02
12) MV. GEM OF PARADIPADM I.ORE PELLET 40,000 nil nil 19/02
13) MT. CARIBBEAN ORD JMB SUL ACID nil 11,503 nil 24/02
14) MV. KOTA HAPAS SWS CNTR nil nil 9,000 21/02
15) MV. OTZIAS SIMASHIPP ROCK PHOS. nil 53,660 nil 23/02
16) MT. JAG APARNA JMB HSD nil 40,000 nil 26/02
17) MV. MINOAN FALCON SSS C.COAL nil 50,430 nil 26/02
18) MV. ARCHIMEDES OSL S.COAL nil 52,600 nil 01/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL