Feb 19- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. INDUS FORTUNE TSIL S.COAL 10/02 13/02 19/02 nil 25,500 nil COMP 2) MV. MEGA STAR TATA LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 17/02 28,500 nil nil 17,500 3) MV. AGRIA BH STEEL LM. ST. 14/02 14/02 18/02 21,000 nil nil COMP 4) MV. GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/02 16/02 18/02 70,515 nil nil COMP 5) MV. CF DIAMOND ADANI TH.COAL 17/02 17/02 20/02 45,000 nil nil 25,700 6) MT. BELSIZE PARK PPL SUL ACID 16/02 16/02 18/02 13,495 nil nil COMP 7) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM TANGEDCO TH.COAL 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil 20,700 nil 1,800 8) MV. RICH OCEAN 17 IMFA HCFCO 18/02 18/02 19/02 5,000 nil nil 3,000 9) MV. UNITY SWS CNTR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 45 COMP nil TATA FE.CR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 100 18 nil RAWMET CR.CON 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 6 COMP nil NALCO AL. INGOTS 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 35 15 10) MT. MARIA PRINCESSIOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 18/02 18/02 19/02 56,000 nil nil 2,480 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. ELIZABETH I.A GAC CRUDE OIL nil 275,922 nil 14/02 --- 2) MV. VENUS HERITAGEBENLINE S.COAL nil 91,956 nil 18/02 --- 3) MT. SUCCESS XXXIIIASL SUL ACID nil 5,000 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT. TAJIMARE GPR CRUDE OIL nil 260,000 nil 23/02 2) MV. JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL nil 9,000 nil 18/02 3) MV. HEILAN SPRING nil nil 52,900 nil nil 20/02 4) MV. NIKOLAS III SSS I. ORE(MA 35,000 nil nil 15/02 5) MV. SHIMANAMI Q BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 45,000 nil nil 17/02 6) MV. MARYLEBONE BOTHRA I. ORE(MA 26,000 nil nil 17/02 7) MV. COMMON FAITH OSL S.COAL nil 55,024 nil 20/02 8) MT. MARAN CAPELLA GAC CRUDE OIL 133,556 nil nil 20/02 9) MV. HE BO BOTHRA TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 17/02 10) MV. AGRIA BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 18/02 11) MV. TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 19/02 12) MV. GEM OF PARADIPADM I.ORE PELLET 40,000 nil nil 19/02 13) MT. CARIBBEAN ORD JMB SUL ACID nil 11,503 nil 24/02 14) MV. KOTA HAPAS SWS CNTR nil nil 9,000 21/02 15) MV. OTZIAS SIMASHIPP ROCK PHOS. nil 53,660 nil 23/02 16) MT. JAG APARNA JMB HSD nil 40,000 nil 26/02 17) MV. MINOAN FALCON SSS C.COAL nil 50,430 nil 26/02 18) MV. ARCHIMEDES OSL S.COAL nil 52,600 nil 01/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL